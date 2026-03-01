A Desperate South Carolina Program Returns to Oklahoma in 2026

Sooners On SI will break down Oklahoma's 2026 schedule, opponent by opponent, for a series dubbed "Know Your Foe." You can look forward to an opponent breakdown each day. Catch up by checking out the preview for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Former Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer finds himself on shaky ground heading into 2026. This is a make-or-break year for Beamer, whose South Carolina squad retained a great deal of talent while also adding some exciting names.

For Beamer, it could very well come down to how his team performs in his second game in Norman as an opposing head coach.

How the Sooners enter their third consecutive matchup with the Gamecocks could very well tell us how the rest of the 2026 season is going to go. South Carolina is banking on experience to extend Beamer's future.

How will the Sooners fare against the Gamecocks? But first, some history.

Past Battles

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the South Carolina Gamecocks. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina has been sort of a spotlight game for Oklahoma in their initial two seasons in the SEC.

In 2024, following their second loss of the season, the Sooners returned to Norman with their sights set on rebounding with a win to set up a strong finish. Those hopes were dashed immediately when the Gamecocks scored 21 points in the blink of an eye, leading to a comfortable victory. OU's season would not rebound.

2025 saw the Sooners in a similar spot. After losing their first game of the season to Texas, OU traveled to Columbia for the first time ever hoping to rebound. They didjust that—setting them up to have an opportunity for a strong finish.

Returning Starters

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambles against Oklahoma. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The dynamic LaNorris Sellers returned to Columbia despite rumors speculating that he may try and find greener pastures elsewhere. This was more than good news for Beamer. Sellers' big play ability keeps defensive coordinators up at night.

Wide receiver Nyck Harbor followed suit by returning to South Carolina as well. Harbor gives Sellers and the USC offense a gamebreaking factor that pairs well with Sellers' capabilities. Last year, Harbor scored six touchdowns and had three games of 100 or more yards receiving.

Edge rusher Dylan Stewart—who OU was able to avoid last year following a hip injury sustained early in the first quarter—also announced he would return for a final season of college ball. At 6-6, 250 pounds, Stewart projects as one of the more talented defensive players in the country.

New Faces

Oklahoma receiver Jayden Gibson looks on during a drill at practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

With 25 new players via the transfer portal, Beamer left no stone unturned to try and right the wrongs of 2025.

After sitting out the last two seasons due to injuries and some legal trouble, Jayden Gibson landed in Columbia to attempt to revive his career. When he was healthy in 2023, Gibson proved to be a valuable pass catcher with his size and hands.

Big 6-5 tight end Max Drag chose to play for the Gamecocks following a career jumping from Appalachin State to UCF. Drag was primarily used as a blocker, which bodes well for USC's QB-run oriented attack.

Linebacker Kelby Collins came in from Alabama. In a rotational role, Collins earned two sacks and three tackles for loss last year. Oklahoma saw Collins twice in 2025.

Key Departures

South Carolina State Bulldogs quarterback William Atkins IV escapes the pressure of South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryan Thomas Jr. in the second quarter. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Byrant Thomas Jr. entered the draft, taking away USC's one-two punch at defensive end. Thomas' blend of size and speed made him a force on the defensive line for South Carolina.

Big play pass catcher Vandrevious Jacobs took his 17 yards per catch talents to South Beach to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

Tight end Michael Smith was on his way to a promising start of his Gamecock career following a solid true freshman outing in 2024, but was limited last season due to injuries.

Schedule Placement

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

For OU, the back half of their schedule begins after hosting USC. With two tough home games bookended by two tough road games, Oklahoma's matchup with the Gamecocks could prove pivotal for how the rest of the season goes.

If the Sooners navigated their initial brutal three games of Michigan, Georgia and Texas well, then by the time they've made it to late October, the Gamecocks should only serve to provide Oklahoma as a final open-book test sort of matchup.

But if OU goes 1-2 or worse in those initial three games, then the Sooners may be fighting for their season's very life hosting the Gamecocks.

USC finds OU on the crucible section of their schedule. The Gamecocks travel to Knoxville the week before Norman, only to then play Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia and Clemson.