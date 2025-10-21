Oklahoma's Ben Arbuckle Knew Early On That Tory Blaylock Was a 'Stud'
NORMAN — Nobody wins a national championship during spring ball. In most cases, individual players don't solidify starting spots until teams reach fall camp.
But that doesn't take away from the benefits a player could gain from performing during late-March and April football. Tory Blaylock is a prime example of that benefit.
In a season where the Oklahoma Sooners have struggled to rely upon a consistent traditional running game, Blaylock has been a constant. His abilities, effort and mastering the mental aspects of the position are uncommon for a true freshman.
Ben Arbuckle identified it early on.
"In spring ball we ran an outside zone and he circles the edge and ran all the way down the sideline," Arbuckle said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "I thought, ‘This kid can go." ’
Blaylock's speed has been a nice addition to the Oklahoma backfield that previously relied on a more phsyical approach with backs like Jovantae Barnes or Xavier Robinson. So far, he's rushed for 391 yards on 87 carries, good for a 4.5 yard average. Blaylock split time in the Sooners' initial three games of the season, before securing the starting role against Auburn.
But his speed and abilities with the ball in his hand were just the tip of the iceberg for Arbuckle. Blaylock showcased the typical type of play that elude the abilities of most talented freshman backs during spring ball.
"Kip Lewis blitzed the A-gap and Tory stepped up and picked it up and we were able to get the pass off," Arbuckle said. "That’s a level of maturity, he does it at a high level. This kid can play."
In his four games as a starter, Blaylock has had trouble finding much opportunity to show more than his capacity for pass blocking and protecting John Mateer on blitz pickups. The much maligned offensive line struggled in their games against conference foes with Blaylock as the feature back.
Against Auburn, Blaylock only managed 13 yards on 11 carries on a day the offense fully relied on Mateer's second-half heroics. In the Cotton Bowl, Blaylock earned 33 yards on 11 carries.
The win at South Carolina provided hope that Oklahoma can add a respectable running game to its arsenal. Blaylock exploded for 101 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. The Gamecocks came in with the 17th-rated defense per SP+ and an overall unit that prided itself on stopping the run.
It was Blaylock's second game over the century mark — he had 100 yards and two touchdowns at Temple as the backup running back. But Blaylock's determination to play harder and be patient seems to be paying off at the right time for OU.
Arbuckle credited his rookie back's mental makeup for sticking to the plan.
"When he does mess up, he doesn’t usually make the same mistake twice," Arbuckle said. "He has a great mindset, way that he carries himself. His process and preparation, Tory’s a stud."