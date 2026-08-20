Oklahoma's Brent Venables Agrees to Contract Extension

NORMAN — Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables has agreed to a new contract extension that takes him through the 2031 season.

The deal, which is pending approval by the OU Board of Regents, adds two years to his current deal, and according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, averaged $10.5 million per season.

The deal is one of the first major contract extensions for first-year athletic director Roger Denny.

"Since I arrived at Oklahoma, I've had the opportunity to spent a lot of time with Coach Venables, his staff and out student-athletes," Denny said in a release. "It didn't take long to see how well-suited he is to lead Oklahoma football. Coach Venables is elite at building culture — not just in the locker room, but throughout the entire program. Our players are drawn to him. THey trust him, they believe in him and he has a unique ability to connect with young men and bring out the best in them.

"What I hope this extension says to our players is that in an environment that changes every day, we're investing in stability for our program. Amidst the disruption of college sports, Oklahoma will be a place where student-athletes will find consistency."

The Sooners are 32-20 over the last four seasons under Venables, who took over for Lincoln Riley following the 2021 season.

While results have been up and down during that span, Oklahoma is coming off a 10-3 season and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Under Riley, the Sooners consistently struggled defensively, but the longtime defensive coordinator rebuilt the defense and that unit helped lead the team to the CFP last season.

Oklahoma's defense were sixth nationally in yards allowed per game (272.5) and seventh in point allowed (15.5). They led the nation in tackles for loss (9.4 per game) and sacks (3.5).

Denny said the work on the extension began shortly after the CFP run.

"One of my top priorities in my first several months as athletic director was to make sure we saw the process through." Denny said.

"This opportunity and commitment reflect so many people. None of it would be possible without the teremendous investment, hard work and dedication of our players, coaches and staff," Venables said in the release. "I'm incredibly thankful for each of them and for the believe that have in what we're building together.

"Most importantly, my family and I love Oklahoma. This is our home, and we are deeply grateful for the way the Oklahoma family has embraced and supported us."

The board of regents are scheduled to meet Sept. 15-16 in Oklahoma City.

Venables' initial six-year deal, which began before the 2022 season, had an annual value of $7.25 million.

Venables later agreed to a one-year extension that took his contract through the 2029 season.

Venables took a $1 million reduction last season, netting him $7.55 million before bonuses. Venables received a bonus for making the CFP. Venables was set to make $8.65 million this season.

Venables' contract was fully guaranteed subject to offset should be land another job. It's unclear if his new deal includes a separate buyout agreement.

The Sooners have had 17 players drafted in the NFL Draft under Venables, including seven in APril's draft. That number tied the most for the program since 2018.

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