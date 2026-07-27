SEC Media Days Showed the Difference Between Oklahoma's Brent Venables and Steve Sarkisian
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TAMPA — Oklahoma and Texas have often had two very different men running their programs. Pick any era, and you'll find two conflicting personalities leading the charge in Norman and Austin.
Last week's SEC Media Days shined a light on one such difference — one that shows two opposing ways to handle business in the days of the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness.
Texas' Steve Sarkisian revealed the harsh truth surrounding the departure of Parker Livingstone. While the Longhorns valued Livingstone, pursuing bigger targets in the transfer portal required a tough decision. “I think we can all agree that we're better around Arch (Manning) today than we were a year ago at this time,” Sarkisian said Thursday.
While not exactly similar scenarios, Brent Venables was asked about facing a familiar face early in Oklahoma's schedule. His answer provided the difference in outlook between the two coaches.
The Sooners travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth game of the season. Former cornerback Gentry Williams transferred to UGA in the offseason after a good career at Oklahoma that was marred by injuries.
"I'm not going to like it very much, but I love Gentry," Venables said at SEC Media Days. "I love his family. I love everything he contributed while he was at Oklahoma. He has all the right stuff. Wonderful teammate. A real dude.
"Whatever role he's going to have at Georgia, he's going to over-deliver. I can promise you."
Again, the scenarios are different. Williams was a great corner for Oklahoma. His problem was injuries and a lack of availability. In his absence, players like Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory proved to be not only good players, but also reliable in terms of health.
With Texas, Livingstone was essentially a cap sacrifice. Sarkisian said as much when he characterized Texas' roster structuring of the offseason as akin to a general manager explaining a tough trade or controversial draft pick.
"We had to let some pretty good players leave to create the cap space to bring those guys in. There were some tough decisions to make. But we made them," Sarkisian said.
"I hope we beat his ass," Sarkisian said of Livingstone. "After the game, I'm sure I'll go give him a big hug. But before, we're trying to beat his ass. That's the way it goes."
There's nothing wrong with Sarkisian's assessment of the situation. It's pragmatic, not rude — rooted in competitive fire. However, it's easy to assume Livingstone will no doubt find inspiration from Sarkisian's comments.
How Venables and Sarkisian decided to treat former players and future opponents simply showed the difference between the two men. Either side is both fine and correct. Texas fans will point to the 3-1 record Sarkisian holds over Venables, while Sooner fans hope to have a healthy quarterback for once in the Cotton Bowl on the second Saturday in October.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.