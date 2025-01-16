Oklahoma's Curtis Lofton Steps Down as General Manager
Changes are coming to Oklahoma football’s front office.
In a post on Facebook, Curtis Lofton announced he’s stepping down as the Sooners’ General Manager.
“I have decided to step away from being the General Manager at OU, effective immediately, with my last day being February 1st,” Lofton said in his post. “I am pursing ministry and striving for true greatness by creating impact for the Kingdom.
“I want to take this moment to thank Athletic Director Joe Castiglione, President Joe Harroz, and Head Coach Brent Venables for their unwavering support, leadership, and guidance. They’ve been instrumental in shaping my journey, and I am forever grateful for their influence in my life.”
Lofton, who starred at linebacker for the Sooners from 2005-2007, was announced as Oklahoma’s first General Manager on July 11.
Lofton assisted Venables “with an eye toward player evaluation and roster management”, per the original announcement, in a role that is new to college football programs and continues to evolve.
As the landscape of Name, Image and Likeness legislation continues to shift and change, so has Oklahoma’s front office setup.
At the same time Lofton was announced as General Manager, the program announced a partnership with former Philadelphia Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg, who is consulting with athletic departments through The Athlete Group.
"We knew this shift would require a heavy lift to get us going, which is why we turned to an expert with Super Bowl-winning NFL experience," Castiglione said of partnering with Rosenberg last July. "Jake knows what it takes to build a championship team, and his reputation for developing cohesive programs and teams will serve us well as we modify our approach to meet the moment."
The Sooners have also taken on help to continue to develop its front office setup.
Randal Stephenson, a former chairman and CEO at AT&T has been working with the school to prepare for changes on the horizon via the House Settlement that is still working its way toward official approval.
Castiglione announced that Stephenson was involved in helping the athletic department as an executive advisor in December.
That advising role will likely include the search for a new General Manager to replace Lofton.