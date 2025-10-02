Oklahoma's D-line 'Focused on Kent State' with Conference Play Looming
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defensive line had as much momentum as ever after the Auburn game.
The Sooners sacked Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times. They also held Auburn to only 67 yards on the ground, despite the Tigers having a dual-threat rushing that previously carved up opposing defenses in their first three contests.
Even with this momentum, senior defensive tackle Damonic Williams sees the bye week that OU had after that game as ideal.
“It was great,” Williams said. “They've been preaching red-light therapy, hot tub, cold tub, every single day, even on our recovery days.”
The Sooners’ defensive linemen got a one-week reprieve from the physical toll that comes with facing an opposing offense.
But mentally, Williams and his teammates treated the bye like a game week.
“Just because our body wasn't under the strain, our mind was still, you know… we had to have that mental strain and get it right, and get back focused,” Williams said.
Williams sees that as necessary for the Sooners’ defense to stay as dominant as it has been.
The Sooners are tied for first in the nation in sacks per game with four. They’re also second nationally in total defense (207.5 yards allowed per game) and third in passing defense (118.5 yards allowed per game).
Williams believes that he and his teammates up front have bought into defensive line coach Todd Bates’ teaching, leading to dominance in the trenches.
“It's like he knows how to coach the game, but he also knows how to teach the game,” Williams said. “He knows how to teach you the techniques, teach you the ins and outs of the defense. You're going to have his mindset when he's done with you, honestly.”
As good as the Sooners have been defensively, the second half of the season will provide even greater challenges.
Six of OU’s seven remaining SEC opponents are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Each of the Sooners’ conference foes — even unranked South Carolina — have offensive weapons that have proven difficult to contain. Whether it’s Missouri’s elite Ahmad Hardy-led run game or Ty Simpson commanding an improving Alabama offense, OU’s defenders will have to battle against plenty of firepower.
Per Williams, becoming even stronger mentally is the key for the defense to stay formidable as they approach the gauntlet.
“Honestly, just staying locked in, making sure we get our details down pat,” Williams said. “Just having that communication, no matter what, make sure we communicate it. Make sure we're on one page every play.”
Even with the brunt of conference play looming, that isn’t the focus yet, per Williams.
Williams and his teammates will host Kent State on Saturday after having last week off. And the defensive lineman sees the game against the Golden Flashes as an opportunity for the unit to become even stronger.
“We're just focused on this week,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, it's like all opponents are the same, in a sense. Your main focus is the opponent that you have during that week.”