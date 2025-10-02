All Sooners

Oklahoma Recruiting has Shifted With Front-Office Model, but Basics Haven't Changed

While the Sooners' new front-office model has shifted recruiting, Brent Venables and his staff remain plenty involved during the season, especially during home game weekends.

Ryan Aber

While plenty has changed when it comes to recruiting, home-game weekends are still plenty taxing for Oklahoma's coaching staff as it looks to build the program for the future.
NORMAN — Plenty has changed with Oklahoma’s recruiting this season.

Recent results suggest the changes have been for the better, but Sooners coach Brent Venables said the shifts haven’t affected how much attention he gives to recruiting during home weekends.

“It’s very demanding just like it always has been,” Venables said. “You got recruits coming to your hotel on Friday night and having dinner with you while you’re really focused on third and three, walking through with your players and watching film, things like that. Saturday, you get over here and we’ve been meeting with them — several players — one on one prior to the game. And then I meet with them on Sunday after the game. Those things, none of those things have changed if you want to do a good job.”

While the addition of general manager Jim Nagy and his staff has changed plenty of the processes that go along with recruiting, including taking some load off the coaches’ plates when it comes to evaluating and contract negotiations, Venables and his staff have remained engaged.

“I would be negligent and lazy both if I’m like, ‘they’ll handle it,’” Venables said. “That’s what they pay me for. That’s one way to look at it. But man, it’s a team. We’re trying to be more efficient than we’ve ever been, a little more focused than we’ve ever been, but it still — it takes what it takes.”

Venables has consistently preached about his relationships with his players — and recruits — not being purely transactional.

That approach has served the Sooners well, most notably in recent in-state recruiting wins that landed Oklahoma commitments from 2027 offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny.

“If I’m a recruit, if I’m a parent, then I want to know who the coaches are,” Venables said. “If I’m a recruit and I’m a parent, I want to know who’s going to mentor and love on and encourage my son in some of the hardest, darkest moments of his young life. Who’s going to hold him accountable when we can’t be there? If I’m a parent, that’s what I want. And I mean, I’m passionate about that.”

While this weekend, with Kent State coming to town for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, won’t be the Sooners’ biggest recruiting weekend of the year by a longshot, it will still offer opportunities to build some of those connections.

“Our staff is relentless and passionate about recruiting and we’ve got a tremendous team that I think brings credibility,” Venables said. “Our scouting department and our front office — I think they’ve got tremendous credibility. One more layer of that to be attached to the University of Oklahoma. 

“They’ve enhanced our brand.”

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

