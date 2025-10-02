Oklahoma Recruiting has Shifted With Front-Office Model, but Basics Haven't Changed
NORMAN — Plenty has changed with Oklahoma’s recruiting this season.
Recent results suggest the changes have been for the better, but Sooners coach Brent Venables said the shifts haven’t affected how much attention he gives to recruiting during home weekends.
“It’s very demanding just like it always has been,” Venables said. “You got recruits coming to your hotel on Friday night and having dinner with you while you’re really focused on third and three, walking through with your players and watching film, things like that. Saturday, you get over here and we’ve been meeting with them — several players — one on one prior to the game. And then I meet with them on Sunday after the game. Those things, none of those things have changed if you want to do a good job.”
While the addition of general manager Jim Nagy and his staff has changed plenty of the processes that go along with recruiting, including taking some load off the coaches’ plates when it comes to evaluating and contract negotiations, Venables and his staff have remained engaged.
“I would be negligent and lazy both if I’m like, ‘they’ll handle it,’” Venables said. “That’s what they pay me for. That’s one way to look at it. But man, it’s a team. We’re trying to be more efficient than we’ve ever been, a little more focused than we’ve ever been, but it still — it takes what it takes.”
Venables has consistently preached about his relationships with his players — and recruits — not being purely transactional.
That approach has served the Sooners well, most notably in recent in-state recruiting wins that landed Oklahoma commitments from 2027 offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny.
“If I’m a recruit, if I’m a parent, then I want to know who the coaches are,” Venables said. “If I’m a recruit and I’m a parent, I want to know who’s going to mentor and love on and encourage my son in some of the hardest, darkest moments of his young life. Who’s going to hold him accountable when we can’t be there? If I’m a parent, that’s what I want. And I mean, I’m passionate about that.”
While this weekend, with Kent State coming to town for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, won’t be the Sooners’ biggest recruiting weekend of the year by a longshot, it will still offer opportunities to build some of those connections.
“Our staff is relentless and passionate about recruiting and we’ve got a tremendous team that I think brings credibility,” Venables said. “Our scouting department and our front office — I think they’ve got tremendous credibility. One more layer of that to be attached to the University of Oklahoma.
“They’ve enhanced our brand.”