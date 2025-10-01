Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Class of 2026 Wide Receiver
The Sooners have added another skill position player to their 2026 recruiting class.
Wide receiver Brayden Allen committed to OU on Wednesday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Allen, from Lafayette, LA, is a 6-1, 170-pound wideout. He is a consensus 3-star prospect, graded as the No. 20 player from Louisiana in the 2026 class, per 247Sports.
As a junior in 2024, Allen compiled 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns on 55 catches. He also played snaps on special teams and defense for Lafayette Christian Academy.
The wide receiver committed to Tulane in July, but major teams continued to pursue him, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Colorado.
Allen visited Oklahoma on Sept. 20 for the Sooners’ game against Auburn, which they won 24-17. One week later, Allen traveled to Boulder for Colorado’s game against BYU, which the Buffaloes lost 24-21.
Allen is Oklahoma’s 20th commitment from the Class of 2026. He is the third wideout in the Sooners’ class, joining Daniel Odom and Xavier Okwufulueze.
Altogether, the Sooners have 20 players committed in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Per 247Sports, Oklahoma’s class was ranked No. 21 nationally before Allen’s pledge.
According to 247Sports, four of the Sooners’ 20 commits are graded as 4-star prospects: edge rusher Jake Kreul, quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith and Odom.
Allen’s commitment builds on recent momentum that the Sooners have generated on the recruiting trail.
Oklahoma has added three pledges to its 2027 class over the last week in offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny and cornerback Mikhail McCreary. Hackett is a 5-star offensive tackle and the No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2027, while Penny and McCreary are both consensus 4-stars.
Hackett, Penny and McCreary joined receiver Demare Dezeurn and offensive lineman Luke Wilson in OU's 2027 class.
The Sooners’ 2027 class is currently ranked No. 1 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings with five commits.
Oklahoma’s momentum hasn’t just shown on the recruiting trail in 2025.
The Sooners climbed to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after having a bye last week. Most recently, they defeated Auburn 24-17 in their conference opener, following wins against Illinois State, Michigan and Temple in their first three contests.
Oklahoma returns on the field on Saturday when the Sooners host Kent State. Kickoff of the Sooners’ final non-conference contest is slated for 3 p.m.