Oklahoma's Defensive End Depth Chart After R Mason Thomas Was Picked in the NFL Draft

R Mason Thomas didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Friday.

He was selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 40th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite missing much of OU’s November run with an injury, he still finished this past season with 26 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will enjoy seeing Thomas play on Sunday’s this fall, and he can rest easy knowing he’s developed a talented unit that can still produce at a high level without the talented pass rusher.

Here is how Oklahoma’s depth chart at defensive end could shake out this fall following spring football.

Starters: Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye gets to the quarterback against South Carolina. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners were able to continue to terrorize opposing quarterbacks without Thomas in large part due to the development of Taylor Wein.

He was Oklahoma’s breakout star in 2025, ending the year with 39 total tackles and a team-high 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Wein is motivated to play at an even higher level in his fourth year with the Sooners, and across from him, Danny Okoye hopes to follow in Wein’s footsteps.

Like Wein, Okoye didn’t collect a massive amount of counting stats in his first two years with the team, but he earned key experience on special teams and deep in the rotation at defensive end.

When the team returned to Norman for winter workouts, Okoye upped his levels of focus and intensity on all of the little things across the board, from film study to individual drills, with the goal of making a big leap on the field.

The returns throughout the spring were positive, and Okoye formed a disruptive partnership with Wein in last weekend’s Spring Game.

The Next Wave: Adepoju Adebawore and Kenny Ozowalu

Oklahoma defensive end Kenny Ozowalu competes in a rep at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Adepoju Adebawore missed spring practice with a foot injury, but he’s a veteran in Brent Venables’ defense. He has 27 career tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, and last year he set career-highs across the board.

He finished with 17 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as he emerged as a steady hand at defensive end.

Adebawore will be relied upon again, as will UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu.

Ozowalu has the ability to play both inside and on the edge, and Venables indicated during spring practice that Oklahoma intends to take advantage of his versatility.

Last year as a redshirt freshman, he finished with 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

Ozowalu has a 6-foot-3 frame and was listed at 278 pounds in the spring. His lower body is impressive and he flashed the ability to grow into a top-end SEC pass rusher, though he’ll have to work to get more consistent thorughout the summer and fall.

Young Contributors: Jake Kreul and Wyatt Gilmore

Oklahoma defensive end Jake Kreul competes in a drill at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On S

A pair of underclassmen are in line to round out the rotation.

True freshman Jake Kreul showed why Venables and general manager Jim Nagy were so excited to sign the IMG Academy product during the spring.

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He’s quick off the football and is a technician, which will help him as he continues to add size the longer he’s in OU’s strength program. Kreul measured at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds on the Sooners’ spring roster, but he has the chance to make big gains throughout the summer.

Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Gilmore has a chance to contribute after the graduation of Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. as well.

He’s played in five games over the past two years, adding a sack and a forced fumble last season against Temple, and he’s looking ot step up in his third season for the Sooners.