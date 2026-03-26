Oklahoma’s Taylor Wein Steps Forward as Owen Heinecke Awaits NCAA Outcome

NORMAN — Oklahoma opened its spring practice yesterday at the Everest Indoor Training Center. The program is now looking to build off of its momentum gained from navigating a tough 2025 schedule into a College Football Playoff appearance.

True to form under Brent Venables, defense looks like the heartbeat of Oklahoma’s 2026 team. The return of Kip Lewis, Peyton Bowen, Jayden Jackson, and David Stone pushes the Sooners into the upper tier of preseason defensive forecasts.

Taylor Wein is also on that list following his breakout 2025 campaign. But one name that's still in purgatory — Owen Heinecke, who filed an injunction in Cleveland County against the NCAA for a final year of eligibility — is caught between two paths. One leads back to Norman while the other to the NFL.

Wein, like the rest of team, wants to believe that Heinecke will suit up for OU in 2026. Regardless of the linebacker's outcome, the team's primary focus is to improve. But there's no doubt that Oklahoma would greatly benefit from Heinecke returning.

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"Selfishly, I’d love him to be here," Wein said following practice on Wednesday. "But we know whatever God’s calling for him, he’s ready for. I hope we can get him back, but if the NFL is his next step, we’re excited for him."

That’s been the steady message out of Norman, echoed by everyone from general manager Jim Nagy to Brent Venables and the players themselves. For Heinecke, it’s an enviable position: he’s poised for another year leading the Sooners or a jump to the NFL ranks.

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But the temptation to hope that Heinecke's short-term destiny lies with Oklahoma is difficult to ignore. Like all former players, Heinecke is allowed to attend practices as an onlooker. Wein, who remembers coming up with Heinecke on scout team two years ago, is encouraged by his presence.

"Owen’s my guy," Wein said. "We were in the dog days together. He’s really influential and has made a name for himself. He’s an example for everyone on the team."

Wein’s focus this offseason is on acknowledging his place in the Sooners’ pecking order. R Mason Thomas is waiting to hear his name called by the NFL. With his departure, Wein will not only be one of the faces of the team, but the focus of opposing offensive coordinators in game preparation.

"Just overall get stronger, get faster and become a leader," Wein said. "Be someone that the young guys can look up to and be a shoulder that they could lean on. Just establish just a brotherhood here. We’ve done a damn good job and we’re going to continue to build that."

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein logs a sack against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Now that Wein is an upperclassmen with skins on the wall, he understands that he is in the spot Thomas and Lewis were in when he and Heinecke were on scout team trying to crack the two-deep. Wein even sees Heinecke's story as an inspiration for the younger players on the roster who are just now getting their feet wet.

"A guy that came from nothing, a lacrosse player who turned himself into an established player and created a body of work," Wein said. "He’s someone guys can look up to."

Whether Heinecke rejoins the roster or leaves for the NFL, Wein believes their shared paths — and even Heinecke’s absence — open doors for younger players to grow and follow in their footsteps.

"I feel like this winter we did a good job of just coming together as a team," Wein said. "Young guys have got to be ready. Last year, that’s why we were so good on the defensive side. That’s the standard that we’re going to have here as well."