Ranking the Deepest Position Groups on Oklahoma's Defense



Brent Venables’ defense lost talent to the NFL, but Oklahoma’s pipeline has more stars ready to step up into larger roles in 2026.

An impressive spine of the defense returns, but there is also plenty of excitement about new faces who will get their first real shot to impress in Norman this fall.

Once the rotations settle into conference play, here is a projection for what the deepest units on Oklahoma’s defense will prove to be.

1. Defensive End

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein looks on at one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Miguel Chavis has done a fantastic job with OU’s defensive ends.

He’s lost key cogs in the machine before and found answers to keep the unit chugging along.

Ethan Downs’ loss made way for Taylor Wein to stand out as a redshirt sophomore in 2026. Losing R Mason Thomas would be a blow to any defensive end group, but the Sooners have the opportunity to develop new stars this fall.

Danny Okoye is likely to start opposite Wein, and he hopes to break out in his third season. Okoye has always had the physical tools to be an elite pass rusher, but he worked hard throughout the spring to prove he can be relied upon on every down.

Though Adepoju Adebawore was hurt throughout spring practice, he brings years of experience and, at worst, can be a steady hand when the Sooners look to stop the run. If the former 5-star recruit can put it together and rush the passer at a high level, that would be an added bonus.

Oklahoma added UTSA defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu this offseason as well. He’ll be able to play both at defensive end and defensive tackle, but he showed bright flashes during spring practice coming off the edge.

Freshman Jake Kreul also drew plenty of praise, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he’s able to carve a role out for himself at times this season.

2. Defensive Tackle

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone (0) looks on before a snap against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Todd Bates’ defensive interior might have the best 1-2 punch on the team.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson will be watched closely by every NFL scout this fall, and the duo is already battle-tested in the SEC.

Developing the group behind Stone and Jackson was one of the goals of the spring, and it appears Bates is on track to have another deep unit.

Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson got plenty of snaps throughout the spring with Stone and Jackson being held out of practice, and the duo took advantage of the opportunity.

Ozowalu can slide in, and fellow transfer Bishop Thomas will also be able to bring experience to the group, though he will have to get acclimated to life in the SEC.

Venables also praised the abilities of freshman James “Tank” Carrington, who could provide a handful of snaps at the back of the rotation if needed for the Sooners.

3. Linebacker

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis gets loose before one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Evaluating Oklahoma’s linebacker depth can get complicated quickly.

The team’s top two tacklers — Kip Lewis and Owen Heineceke — both return.

OU also made a splash by winning the battle for former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan out of the portal.

Expanding over to Venables’ cheetah linebacker spot, Reggie Powers is primed for a larger role and Jeremiah Newcombe is ready to put his own injury woes in the past and become a contributor in 2026.

Now, the depth up the middle behind Lewis, Heinecke and Sullivan is unproven. James Nesta was praised throughout the spring, but he’s taken on major defensive snaps in his OU career.

If at any point Oklahoma needs more depth at safety, it can also move Powers or Newcombe around, but that would hurt the depth at linebacker.

Overall, the Sooners have options to mix and match, which is all Venables needs.

4. Cornerback

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen makes a tackle against Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Though LaMar Morgan is new as OU’s cornerbacks coach, he brings back one of the most established units on the defense.

Eli Bowen has been excellent the past two years, and his Freshman All-American season was matched by Courtland Guillory’s a year ago.

Add in Jacobe Johnson, who has been a key rotational piece, and Oklahoma has three corners it has full confidence in to throw into a contest at any time.

The Sooners hit the portal to add some depth behind Bowen, Guillory and Johnson.

Former Oregon cornerback Dakoda Fields is hoping to reboot his career in Norman after sustaining a major injury in Eugene. Then, Jim Nagy and his front office staff looked high and low to add Prince Ijioma from Mississippi Valley State.

In an ideal world, OU will only need to call upon Bowen, Guillory and Johnson, but Oklahoma has options if needed.

5. Safety

Oklahoma safety Michael Boganowski chases after quarterback Bowe Bentley during the 2026 Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Brandon Hall has a great track record of developing safeties at Oklahoma, but he’ll have to break in some new faces in 2026.

Peyton Bowen was finally healthy last year and lived up to his sky-high potential. He will anchor a young safety group this fall.

Alongside him, Michael Boganowski is primed to step into Robert Spears-Jennings’ shoes after serving as a major rotational piece last year.

He’s the hardest-hitting member of OU’s defense, and he will excite Sooners fans all fall.

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Behind Bowen and Boganowski, there is a lack of experience.

Omarion Robinson got a taste of SEC football last year, but by his own admission, he wasn’t quite ready for an every-down role.

He hopes to play a much larger factor in the rotation this year, and he will serve alongside freshman Niko Jandreau as the second wave at safety.

As established, Hall can draw on the cheetah spot for some extra help, but he’ll have to get some young guys up to speed quickly to build back the depth behind Peyton Bowen and Boganowski.