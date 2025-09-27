Oklahoma’s Deion Burks on State of Wide Receiver Room: ‘Same Expectations’
NORMAN — Through only four games, Oklahoma has almost seen as much production out of its receivers and tight ends as it did in the entire 2024 season.
Four Sooners — tight end Jaren Kanak and wide receivers Isaiah Sategna, Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis — have already eclipsed 200 receiving yards on the young season. In 13 games last year, the Sooners had only five players reach that mark.
Burks is the only one in that quartet that played on last year’s offense. He was one of several OU wideouts that missed multiple games with an injury, significantly hindering the Sooners’ ability to move the ball through the air.
Kanak played three seasons as a linebacker before transitioning to tight end before the 2025 season. Sategna and Lewis transferred to OU from Arkansas and Southern Illinois, respectively, during the offseason.
Other newcomers in the receiving room who have seen game action include transfer wide receivers Jer’Michael Carter and Josiah Martin and tight ends Carson Kent and Will Huggins.
Growing together has been the key to the group’s all-around success, per Burks.
“Just improving, just getting better with our feet, better with our hands, just being technically sound,” Burks said. “Everybody just focuses on getting better during this week, taking advantage of this week and just taking the next steps.”
Making the room’s production even more impressive, the Sooners haven’t been at full strength in their passing game.
Wide receiver Javonnie Gibson, who transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas-Pine Bluff after the 2024 season, suffered a broken leg during the spring and has yet to appear in a game.
Gibson received constant praise from his teammates and coaches before the injury, thanks to his 6-2, 211-pound frame and his big-play potential. The wideout is nearing his return and is back on the practice field, per OU coach Brent Venables, and he will be another weapon for the Sooners through the air.
"It's very exciting, man," Burks said of getting Gibson back. "I feel like he hasn't missed a beat either. Even when he wasn't playing, I still feel like he was always there, mentally there, still playing, so it's definitely great to have him back.”
As good as OU’s receivers and tight ends have been, they will now be presented with their biggest challenge of the season: the absence of John Mateer.
Mateer, Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in its first four contests, suffered an injury to his right hand in the first quarter of OU’s 24-17 win against Auburn. He underwent a “successful” surgery on Wednesday, but he will miss at least one game.
Sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. will start OU’s game against Kent State on Oct. 4 after the Sooners’ bye week. The quarterback played in seven games as a true freshman in 2024 and started four times. He finished last year with 783 passing yards, 204 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and two interceptions.
Even though Hawkins’ reps in 2024 had their ups and downs, Burks believes that the quarterback’s experience will help him while filling in for Mateer.
“We’ve been with him forever, it's like a next-man-up mentality,” Burks said. “I feel like he's way more ahead of his years. He doesn’t play like a sophomore.”
As for Mateer, Burks said that he and his receiver counterparts have stayed connected with their injured quarterback since his return to Norman from his surgery in Los Angeles.
“He’s in great spirits,” Burks said. "It's just great seeing him out here trying to just take everybody under his wings.”
The exact timetable for Mateer’s return is unknown. But whether OU’s receivers are catching passes from Hawkins or Mateer, Burks is confident that they’ll continue to produce.
“It’s time to step up and do our job,” Burks said. “It’s the same expectations.”