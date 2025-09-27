All Sooners

Who Will Oklahoma Softball Play at 2026 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic?

The Sooners will make their return to one of college softball's biggest showcases next season. OU's slate ncludes several teams the Sooners have recent history against.

Ella Parker and the Oklahoma softball team return to Southern California for the 2026 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Ella Parker and the Oklahoma softball team return to Southern California for the 2026 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

NORMAN — While Oklahoma’s full 2026 softball schedule has yet to be released, the Sooners found out a significant piece of their non-conference slate this week with the release of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic schedule.

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic takes place Feb. 19-22 in Cathedral City, California.

The Sooners’ slate includes a Feb. 20 matchup against Duke and a Feb. 22 matchup with Washington.

OU opened the 2024 Women’s College World Series against the Blue Devils, beating Duke 9-1 in six innings. The Sooners are 3-0 all-time against the Blue Devils, with all three meetings coming since 2023.

The Sooners have a long history against Washington, going 16-15 against the Huskies including 3-3 in the Women’s College World Series. Washington has won both meetings between the teams in Cathedral City, beating the Sooners there in 2010 and 2020.

OU will also take on Cal State Fullerton, San Diego State, Long Beach State and Cal at the event.

The matchup with Cal will be a rematch of last season’s Norman Regional final.

The Sooners beat the Bears twice in the regional, both in five-inning run-rule victories, and are 10-11 all-time against Cal.

OU opens the event with a doubleheader against Cal State Fullerton and San Diego State on Feb. 19. 

Those are the only two night games on the slate for the Sooners, who will play morning games against Duke (11 a.m. Feb. 20), Long Beach State (8 a.m. Feb. 21), Cal (10:30 a.m. Feb. 21), and Washington (7 a.m., Feb. 22.).

The Sooners have been a regular participant in the Mary Nutter, which regularly features a deep lineup of some of college softball’s top programs.

This year’s field includes Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, South Carolina, Nebraska, and Auburn among others.

For the first time since 2021, OU did not participate in last year’s Mary Nutter.

The rest of the Sooners’ 2026 schedule will be released at a later time.

Oklahoma’s SEC slate was unveiled earlier this month, opening conference play against Auburn at Love’s Field on March 13-15.

OU begins its fall schedule at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Love’s Field with the opening game of the Battle Series.

The Sooners are coming off a 52-9 season, which ended in the semifinals of the WCWS.

Oklahoma Schedule for 2026 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

At Cathedral City, CA
(All times Central)
Feb. 19
OU vs. Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
OU vs. San Diego State, 10 p.m.
Feb. 20
OU vs. Duke, 11 a.m.
Feb. 21
OU vs. Long Beach State, 8 a.m.
OU vs. Cal, 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 22
OU vs. Washington, 7 a.m.

