Oklahoma's Final Bowl Projections After Conference Championship Weekend
The dust has settled on conference championship weekend.
Friday and Saturday’s contests have shaped the final outlook for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff field, which will be revealed at 11 a.m.
The central question — Alabama or SMU — will send ripples down the bowl selection process, ones that will shape where Oklahoma heads to close out the 2024 season.
If the Crimson Tide are in the 12-team field, the Sooners will jump up in the SEC’s selection ladder, potentially allowing Brent Venables’ team to draw a better opponent for bowl season.
The real value of extending the program’s bowl streak another year is the extra practices Oklahoma will get to prepare for the game, time that will be used to help develop the young pieces of the offense who will still be in Norman next year along the offensive line, but here are the final bowl projections for the Sooners.
ESPN
Kyle Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 20 in Tampa, FL)
Mark Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Army in the Independence Bowl (Dec. 28 in Shreveport, LA)
Action Network
Brett McMurphy: Oklahoma vs. Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 28 in Fort Worth, TX)
247Sports
Brad Crawford: Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27 in Birmingham, AL)
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel: Oklahoma vs. Army in the Independence Bowl (Dec. 28 in Shreveport, LA)
CBS
Jerry Palm: Oklahoma vs. Jacksonville State in the Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27 in Birmingham, AL)