Oklahoma's Freshmen Readying for 'Opportunity' to Play Outsized Role in Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, TX — The Oklahoma Sooners are going to look a little bit different in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Gone will be the veteran mainstays of Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman in the secondary.
On the other side of the ball, Michael Hawkins Jr. will step back in at quarterback following the departure of Jackson Arnold.
All of the losses, due to either injury or transfer, will open up plenty of chances for the young pieces on Oklahoma’s roster to shine ahead of winter workouts, spring ball and next year’s 2025 campaign.
“(We’ve) got 56 scholarship players that are available to play in this game: 12 on offense and 12 on defense will be freshmen,” OU coach Brent Venables said at the Armed Forces Bowl press conference on Thursday. “Really, what I love about this group of guys is the improvement that they’ve made throughout the year with the opportunity they’ve been given.”
Defensively, the chances will fall in the secondary and at defensive end.
Danny Okoye and Taylor Wein were singled out by Venables as two players who have benefitted from increased roles throughout bowl practice, and linebacker Kobie McKinzie didn’t hide his excitement when speaking about Okoye.
“Danny Okoye might be one of the freakiest humans I’ve ever seen,” McKinzie said. “I mean in every aspect. Really athletic and really talented. For him and same with (tight end Davon Mitchell) on offense, they have to get the scheme down. Once they get the scheme down, you can let those guys play anywhere.”
In the secondary, Devon Jordon, Jaydan Hardy, Michael Boganowski and Reggie Powers are all in line for larger roles as well.
“Dey dey (Jordan) has been really good,” McKinzie said. “Michael Boganowski, Jaydan Hardy has been there. Those guys just haven’t necessarily gotten onto the field because of the people in front of them. Those guys are young and ready.
“The coaches did a great job of recruiting the freshmen class on the defensive side of the ball. Really smart, attention to detail. Jaydan Hardy might be one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with who is young.”
On offense, all eyes will be on Hawkins behind center, but the Armed Forces Bowl could be the first time Mitchell gets any real run at tight end.
“He’s gotten better. He’s put his head down,” Venables said. “He’s gone to work, and he’s improved learning and knowing what to do. To me, there’s no excuse not to know what to do, and the coach can’t want it more than the player wants it for himself. So, he’s really plugged in, put his head down, he’s come to work every day.
“He’s a devastating blocker, potentially, and again he’s got great soft hands as well. Incredibly talented. Jake Roberts has done a really good job. Kaden Helms has done a really good job of helping him with his growth and maturation over the last few weeks.”
The Sooners need Mitchell to take a big leap this offseason.
He didn’t factor into OU’s plans in the 2024 regular season after reclassifying to arrive in Norman a year early.
Bauer Sharp is now at LSU and Roberts’ final game will come against Navy.
Venables has a transfer portal commitment in former Kennesaw State tight end Carson Kent, but Mitchell is the former blue chip recruit in Joe Jon Finley’s position group that could change the face of the unit.
The Armed Forces Bowl will close OU’s disappointing 2024 season, but it could be looked back on as the beginning for a number of Sooner freshmen who could play key roles in 2025.
“I’ve watched these guys grow up through their opportunity,” Venables said. “I’ve watched them fail and learn from it, bounce right back. I’ve really appreciated some of our veterans on our team that have helped these guys grow up and understand what the standards are, what the expectations are and how we do what we do, I think, is more important than what we do. So, from that standpoint, going into next year, that’ll really be huge.”