Oklahoma S Michael Boganowski is Ready to Shine in 2026

NORMAN — Michael Boganowski’s time has arrived.

The junior is projected to start at safety alongside Peyton Bowen, where he hopes to show he’s a well-rounded player and not just a big hitter.

He’s played plenty over the last two years, racking up 39 total tackles throughout his career, and the experience he’s gained rotating in has taught him an important lesson.

“Just always being ready whenever your number is called. That’s the biggest thing I had to learn whenever I got here and last year as well,” he said on Tuesday.

Boganowski was able to take his experience as a freshman and build on that, starting with spring practice in 2025.

“Whenever we started back spring ball my sophomore year, just being out there, the field was completely different,” he said. “Because freshman year, (my) head’s all over the place. And sophomore year, you can kind of really dial it down and focus on certain things.”

He played in 13 games last year, making one start, and totaled 31 tackles as he emerged as a key member of the secondary.

Now, he’s dialed in to take on an even larger role, and he’s put a lot of focus into further improving the mental side of his game this offseason to improve his anticipation.

“(I’ve been) just looking at offenses and kind of seeing patterns with them and being able to take certain stuff out,” he said.

Safeties coach Brandon Hall has been a big resource for Boganowski, but so has Bowen.

Boganowski has looked to Bowen as a leader in the safety room since the day he arrived on campus, and now he can’t wait to start alongside him when the season finally kicks off against UTEP on Sept. 4.

“He’s a big resource,” Boganowski said. “Whenever I first got here, he was a sophomore, but he was already a leader in the room. So kind of just seeing his leadership grow, I kind of got to see it, and he’s done a really good job of calling up the young guys.“

Now, as fall camp begins, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Junction City, KS, product is excited to fulfill his full potential in Norman.

“Honestly, I can’t wait,” he said. “This year, I’ll be able to do what I came to Oklahoma to do. I can’t wait.”

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