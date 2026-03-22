Oklahoma's Most Underrated Defensive Player at Every Position

Defensive Line: Nigel Smith

Oklahoma defensive tackle Nigel Smith II warms up ahead of a contest in 2025. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Nothing about Nigel Smith’s Oklahoma career so far jumps off the page.

He’s played in four games across two seasons, as he’s been stashed on the depth chart and dealt with some bumps and bruises, and his lone tackle as a Sooner came in last year’s victory over South Carolina.

But the redshirt sophomore has plenty of potential.

He signed with the Sooners rated as a consensus top 300 recruit, and OU coach Brent Venables is excited about Smith’s move to the interior of the defensive line.

Like many on Oklahoma’s defense, Smith will have plenty of opportunity to state his case for playing time throughout the spring.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson return, but the Sooners lost major contributors in Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams.

Markus Strong, the next man up, transferred to Clemson, and while OU brought in Kenny Ozowalu and Bishop Thomas out of the portal, Todd Bates loves to play a large rotation.

Halton was a breakout performer a few seasons ago after spending a couple of years learning under Bates, and Smith could follow that path to find success for the Sooners in 2026.

Linebackers: Taylor Heim

Oklahoma linebacker Taylor Heim makes a tackle against Kent State. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Oklahoma’s linebackers are easily separated into two groups — projected starters and complete unknowns.

Kip Lewis is back as one of the biggest stars on the defense, and the Sooners added former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan to play alongside Lewis.

If Owen Heinecke gets drafted, the Sooners will turn to a handful of special teamers to step up and take on much larger roles in 2026.

At this point in his career, Taylor Heim hasn’t seen any kind of significant time on defense, but he did total 12 tackles last year, primarily on special teams.

Heinecke’s OU career started as a standout piece of the kick coverage units and he only grew from there. Heim’s 6-foot-6, 227-pound frame gives Venables and linebackers coach Nate Dreiling something to work with, but he’ll have to earn everyone’s trust throughout the spring and the fall.

Cornerbacks: Jacobe Johnson

Oklahoma defensive back Jacobe Johnson steps up to make a tackle against Auburn. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

With Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen holding it down on each side of Oklahoma’s defense, it’s easy to forget Jacobe Johnson.

The former Mustang High School star could have easily pursued a starting job elsewhere through the transfer portal, but he instead chose to stay in Norman to continue and battle for playing time in both the cornerback rotation and on special teams.

Bowen has entered each of the last two seasons with an injury as well, which gave Johnson crucial time to fill in with one less bundle of snaps being tied down by Bowen, and he’ll ensure that neither Gullory or Bowen will be overtaxed in 2026.

Johnson set a career-high with two interceptions last year, and he’s totaled 35 tackles in three years, and he’s only expected to improve again in 2026.

Safeties: Michael Boganowski

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski covers ground against LSU. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Michael Boganowski became a staple of last year’s rotation at safety, but the trust OU’s staff had in him was probably undersold.

Both Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen brought plenty of big-game experience to the table, yet Boganowski consistently found himself on the field on both special teams and in base defensive packages.

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He proved he can be relied on to step up and play the run and drop back into coverage, opening the path for him to start in Spears-Jennings’ spot alongside Peyton Bowen with Spears-Jennings now pursuing his professional dreams post-graduation.

Boganowski jumped up from eight tackles as a true freshman to total 31 tackles in 2025, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack, and his star should continue to rise with even more opportunities in 2026.