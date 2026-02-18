Oklahoma Expected to Hire Former NFL Assistant as New RBs Coach, per Report

The Sooners have reportedly found their replacement for DeMarco Murray.

Oklahoma is set to hire Deland McCullough as its new running backs coach, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The reported hire comes five days after Murray — OU’s running backs coach from 2020 to 2025 — took the same role with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before entering the coaching ranks, McCullough was a running back in his own right.

He spent his entire college career at Miami (Ohio) before playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1996. After that season, McCullough served one year on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad before playing in the Canadian Football League and the XFL for the next several years.

McCullough became a college football coach in 2010, when Miami (Ohio) hired him as a coaching intern. Indiana then hired McCullough to be its running backs coach, and he held that position from 2011 to 2016.

The coach then served as USC’s running backs coach in 2017 before taking the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Kansas City, McCullough helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, and he was named the NFL’s running backs coach of the year at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

McCullough returned to college coaching in 2021 when he went back to Indiana to serve as the Hoosiers’ associate head coach and running backs coach. His return to Bloomington lasted only one year, as he became Notre Dame’s running backs coach in 2024.

Most recently, McCullough was the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs coach in 2025.

There, he oversaw the development of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Though Jeanty had a strong rookie season, the Raiders largely struggled, and the franchise fired coach Pete Carroll after the season. New coach Klint Kubiak, formerly the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, chose to reload the Raiders’ staff upon his arrival.

McCullough is the father of two former OU players — linebacker Dasan McCullough and defensive back Daeh McCullough. Dasan played at OU in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Nebraska, while Daeh spent his true freshman season, 2023, in Norman before ultimately transferring to Lousiville.

McCullough joins an Oklahoma squad trying to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.