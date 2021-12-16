Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Oklahoma S Pat Fields Named First-Team Academic All-American

    Fields was a second-team academic All-American in 2020 and named as a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year finalist on Wednesday.
    Yet another off-field honor for one of Oklahoma’s leaders.

    Sooners senior safety Pat Fields, who is far from a stranger to classroom excellence, was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First-Team on Thursday.

    After finishing as a second-team academic All-American in 2020, Fields finished 2021 with a 3.82 GPA while in pursuit of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting as well as a master’s degree in accounting.

    He is projected to receive both this week.

    This adds to a stacked resume of off-field honors for Fields that includes being a 2021 finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (aka the Academic Heisman) and the Wuerffel Trophy.

    It also comes just one day after he was named a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year - an award honoring exemplary leadership by a college football player. 

    On the gridiron, Fields has played in 41 career games racking up 193 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.

    Fields makes the 55th Oklahoma player all-time to be named an Academic All-American in football and the 14th first-teamer.

