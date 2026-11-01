Oklahoma's PFF Grades From Its Halloween Massacre at the Hands of South Carolina

NORMAN — Where to begin? It was all bad.

South Carolina came into Norman and dominated the Sooners. Oklahoma had no answers for the onslaught LeNorris Sellers had in store for the home team.

In a game where John Mateer, who posted a Pro Football Focus rating of 57.8 on all 84 offensive snaps, didn't turn the football over — in fact, the Sooners won the turnover battle 3-0, including a Kip Lewis (59.6 on 65 snaps) — the Sooners were out coached, out schemed and out classed in every way.

Brent Venables described it as the team having their "ass whooped in every way." It's hard to argue with him.

Offense

If there was a bright spot for OU, it was third year pass catcher Ivan Carreon, who broke out for five catches, 88 yards and two scores, including a 32-yard haul in the second half. The Odessa, TX product earned a offense-high 73.4 rating on 46 snaps.

After Carreon, there wasn't much to write home about.

Michael Fasusi, in his second game back from returning from injury, will want to forget about this performance. Penalties, shaky protection and bad football earned him a team-low 25.2 rating on 84 snaps. That was the worst rating of his career.

The highest-rated starter was left guard Noah Best, who finished with a 66.2 score on 84 snaps

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the offense:

Ivan Carreon, WR (73.4 rating on 46 snaps)

Jonathan Hatton Jr, RB (69.4, 22)

Noah Best, LG (66.2, 84)

Rocky Beers, TE (62.1, 58)

Lloyd Avant, RB (61.8, 28)

Caleb Nitta, C (61.4, 84)

Tory Blaylock, RB (61.2, 23)

Heath Ozaeta, RG (60.6, 84)

Jack Van Dorselaer, (58.9, 14)

John Mateer, (58.6, 84)

Hayden Hansen (55.8, 26)

Jacob Jordan, WR (54.5, 30)

Jer'Michael Carter, WR (54.2, 11)

Mackenzie Alleyne, WR (53.9, 25)

Parker Livingstone, WR (53.7, 24)

Isaiah Sategna III, (52.7, 64)

Manny Choice, WR (48.2, 39)

Xavier Robinson, RB (48.2, 10)

E'Marion Harris, RT (40.4, 84)

Michael Fasusi, LT (25.2, 84)

Defense

This was the worst defensive performance in recent memory. 27 missed tackles, with Lewis having six, played into an ugly day for the Sooners.

The highest-rated defensive player was Lebron Bauer, who returned from his two-game absence following his viral reactions in the aftermath of Oklahoma's upset win over Texas. He only played five snaps and logged a 73.7 rating.

Of the starters/rotational players, Danny Okoye was the highest rated. He finished with 73.0 on 29 snaps.

Midseason awards listees Owen Heinecke and Peyton Bowen put together their worst game of the season. Heinecke finished with a 51.1 rating on 66 snaps while Bowen logged a 53.8 rating on 31 snaps.

Here are the defensive PFF ratings and snap counts:

Lebron Bauer, LB (73.7, 5)

Danny Okoye, DE (73.0, 29)

Reggie Powers III, FS (72.2, 65)

Markel Ford, RCB (71.2, 11)

Michael Boganowski (71.2, 43)

Wyatt Gilmore, DE (69.7, 5)

Taylor Wein, DE (67.2, 39)

David Stone, DT, (65.1, 43)

Courtland Guillory, CB (62.1, 68)

D'Yoni Hill, CB (62.1, 5)

Jake Kreul, DE (62.0, 29)

Braxton Fely, DT (62.0, 2)

James Nesta, LB (61.8, 8)

Adepoju Adebawore, DE (61.4, 34)

James Carrington, DT (60.8, 3)

Dane Bathurst, LB (60.0, 1)

Trystan Haynes, CB (59.7, 68)

Kip Lewis, LB (69.6, 65)

Niko Jandreau, LCB (59.2, 10)

Nigel Smith II, DT (59.1, 5)

Trent Wilson, DT (58.8, 22)

Jayden Jackson, DT (55.3, 41)

Peyton Bowen, FS (53.8, 31)

Jeremiah Newcombe, CB (53.2, 8)

Owen Heinecke, LB (51.1, 66)

Bishop Thomas, DT (51.1, 17)

Omarion Robinson, FS (49.6, 52)

Kenny Ozowalu, DE (47.5, 10)

Beau Jandreau, LB (42.6, 6)

Danny Saili, DT (29.3, 12)

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