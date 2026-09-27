Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' Abysmal Showing at Georgia

Oklahoma's offense sank to a new low following a 41-13 thrashing at the hands of No. 2 Georgia in the first regular season meeting between the two programs.

The defense gave up two quick scores in the first quarter and then John Mateer (44.8 grade on 72 snaps per Pro Football Focus) did the home team a few favors of his own with three consecutive turnovers — the first resulting in an 85-yard scoop and score for the Bulldogs.

Mateer's grade of 44.8 is the second lowest grade he's had since he arrived in Norman. His worst (29.5) came in last season's loss to Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

That score essentially ended any hope of the Sooners coming to Athens to play spoiler.

Offense

Oklahoma's running game continues to be non-existent. Backs Lloyd Avant (61.4 grade on 35 snaps), Tory Blaylock (61.7 on 12) and Jonathan Hatton (57.9 on 13) combined for 60 of the offenses' 72 total snaps. Xavier Robinson (64.7) only logged three. All four were unable to leave an impression.

The lack of a running game stems in part from the revolving door along the interior offensive line— Eddy Pierre-Louis (63.4 on 64 snaps) was benched to start in place of Noah Best (44.6 on 16 snaps) — though the entire unit has underperformed.

Rocky Beers was the highest graded offensive player, coming in at 76.2 on 53 snaps.

Here are the PFF snap counts and grades for the offense:

TE Rocky Beers, 53 snaps (76.2 overall grade)

C Jake Maikkula, 72 (70.0)

WR Isaiah Sategna III, 61 (69.5)

WR Mackenzie Alleyne, 26 (66.7)

RB Xavier Robinson, 3 (64.7)

WR Manny Choice, 19 (63.6)

LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 64 (63.4)

RB Tory Blaylock, 12 (61.7)

RB Lloyd Avant, 35 (61.4)

WR Parker Livingstone, 26 (61.1)

LT Ryan Fodje, 72 (60.4)

RT E’Marion Harris, 72 (58.1)

RB Jonathan Hatton Jr., 13 (57.9)

WR Jacob Jordan, 8 (56.8)

TE Jack Van Dorselaer, 4 (56.6)

RT Peyton Joseph, 14 (56.3)

TE Trynae Washington, 4 (55.9)

TE Hayden Hansen, 48 (55.4)

WR Elijah Thomas, 48 (52.9)

QB John Mateer, 72 (44.8)

RG Noah Best, 16 (44.6)

LG Heath Ozaeta, 50 (44.2)

Defense

One of the more amazing feats in this game in the game was the return of Kip Lewis (team-high 80.6 grade on 46 snaps) after a one game absence. Lewis was every bit the star linebacker he's billed as. He even tipped a Gunner Stockton pass that was intercepted by Omarion Robinson (72.3 on 42 snaps).

David Stone also made a miraculous return to play after sustaining an injury on Monday. He was a game-time decision and was able to play 29 snaps, grading out at 61.7

Linebacker Owen Heinecke (60.40 only played 17 snaps before leaving the game with a lower body injury.

LB Kip Lewis, 46 snaps (80.6 overall grade)

DE Wyatt Gilmore, 14 (73.7)

S Omarion Robinson, 42 (72.3)

DE Danny Okoye, 19 (71.1)

S Peyton Bowen, 45 (69.4)

CB Eli Bowen, 43 (68.8)

LB Dane Bathurst, 6 (68.7)

DE Adepoju Adebawore, 22 (68.6)

LB James Nesta, 37 (67.9)

DT Trent Wilson, 12 (67.2)

CB Jacobe Johnson, 12 (66.5)

CB Courtland Guillory, 39 (65.3)

CB Trystan Haynes, 9 (65.1)

DE Jake Kreul, 11 (64.9)

CB Dakoda Fields, 5 (64.5)

CB Markel Ford, 9 (64.1)

DE Bishop Thomas, 19 (63.9)

DT James Carrington, 2 (62.6)

DT David Stone, 29 (61.7)

DT Braxton Fely, 4 (60.8)

LB Marcus James, 2 (60.6)

DT Nigel Smith II, 3 (60.6)

DE Kenny Ozowalu, 12 (60.4)

LB Owen Heinecke, 17 (60.4)

DT Danny Saili, 8 (59.9)

DE Taylor Wein, 30 (58.2)

CB Niko Jandreau, 12 (57.4)

CB Reggie Powers III, 49 (56.5)

DT Jayden Jackson, 31 (48.5)

CB Jeremiah Newcombe, 5 (36.6)

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