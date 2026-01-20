Oklahoma's Receivers Bring Plenty of Size and Physicality to the 2026 Offense

Oklahoma’s receiver room is rounding into shape ahead of winter workouts, which kick off the 2026 offseason.

The Sooners reportedly are set to welcome receiver Ivan Carreon back into the fold after the 6-foot-6 pass catcher tested the transfer portal waters.

Carreon’s return ensures that OU will have multiple massive targets for John Mateer to hit next year, assuming that offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and receivers coach Emmett Jones entrust more pieces of the receiving corps with roles in the rotation.

Isaiah Sategna is the known quantity returning after his breakout year in 2025, but the Sooners added an ACC-proven weapon to help Sategna carry the load.

Trell Harris was signed after he caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five scores for Virginia last year. Harris has the skillset to replace Deion Burks; the Cavaliers often funneled him the football behind the line of scrimmage, as well as calling his number to get behind the defense and go deep. But Harris was listed as three inches taller than Burks, which can’t hurt in the SEC.

Former Virginia receiver Trell Harris stretches out to try and make a tough catch against Duke. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Texas transfer Parker Livingstone will also be a towering weapon for Mateer.

But Carreon and Livingstone won’t be the only big-bodied receivers on OU’s roster in 2026.

Elijah Thomas is listed at 6-foot-0, just like Harris, though Thomas was unable to carve out a role for himself in the 2025 OU offense.

He has an opportunity to develop throughout the offseason, however, and his athletic traits could be of service to Arbuckle.

Oklahoma also returns Jer’Michael Carter, who got more opportunities as the season wore on. Carter missed spring football last year as he was a late addition to the roster, meaning he should still have plenty of growth potential as he continues to learn the offense.

Six-foot-four Manny Chioce also returns, and the Sooners added a few big bodies from high school, though the opportunities for young receivers may be limited if 2025 serves as a guide next year.

Jayden Petit, Daniel Odom and Xavier Okwufulueze are all taller than Harris, and Jashier Rodgers brings great speed to the table even if he measures at 5-foot-11.

Jacob Jordan is back, too, even though he wasn’t given much opportunity to show off his instincts as a possession receiver in 2025.

Injuries wrecked the receiver room in 2024, but in just two years, OU has added more size and physicality across the board to ensure the receivers can compete against SEC secondaries and get open for Mateer.