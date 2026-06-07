Oklahoma WR Commit Tra’Von Hall Flips Pledge to Conference Rival, per Report

The Sooners now have just one wide receiver committed from the Class of 2027.

Tra’Von Hall, a wideout from Tuscaloosa, AL, flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Ole Miss on Saturday, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Tra’Von Hall has Flipped his Commitment from Oklahoma to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 180 ATH had been Committed to the Sooners since November ⁰⁰“Hotty Toddy”⁰https://t.co/huQULlG29o pic.twitter.com/0ulAvMWcUs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

Hall, who is listed at 6-0 and 180 pounds, is a consensus 3-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 691 overall recruit and the No. 78 wide receiver from the 2027 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a junior at Central Tuscaloosa High School, Hall caught 25 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 519 yards and nine touchdowns on 41 carries.

Hall joined Oklahoma’s class late last year. He committed to OU on Nov. 30, when the Sooners defeated LSU to clinch their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2019.

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Now, Hall is set to join an Ole Miss program under new leadership.

Pete Golding, the school’s former defensive coordinator, took over as the Rebels’ head coach in December after longtime coach Lane Kiffin departed in favor of LSU. Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last year after defeating Tulane and Georgia in the first two rounds, and the Rebels finished the year with a 13-2 record.

Per 247Sports, Hall took an official visit to Ole Miss on Friday.

Hall became the second player to decommit from Oklahoma on Saturday, as wide receiver Demare Dezeurn backed out of his pledge in the morning. Dezeurn is a consensus 4-star recruit from California who had been committed to OU since September.

Hall and Dezeurn are two of three players who have decommitted in the last couple months, as running back Jaxsen Stokes flipped his commitment from OU to Cal in April. The Sooners, though, have already filled his spot with Jakoby Dixon, who verbally committed to OU last week.

Even with Hall, Dezeurn and Stokes no longer committed, the Sooners are in a good position in terms of their recruiting efforts.

247Sports ranks Oklahoma’s 2027 class No. 2 nationally, behind only Texas A&M. OU has 21 players committed from the Class of 2027, and 11 of them are ranked as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports.

Broken Bow, OK, native Greydon Howell is the only wide receiver committed to OU from the 2027 class after Saturday’s decommitments. Howell is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports grades him as a 3-star recruit.