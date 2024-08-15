Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings Says High Praise from Teammates 'Makes Me Proud'
NORMAN — Plenty of opportunity opened up over the offseason for Oklahoma’s young safety duo.
Senior star Billy Bowman Jr. returns, but the graduation of Reggie Pearson and Key Lawrence’s departure via the transfer portal officially handed off the spot alongside Bowman to sophomore Peyton Bowen and junior Robert Spears-Jennings.
Spears-Jennings came on strong at the end of 2023, and he’ll add muscle to OU’s secondary in 2024.
He ended the year with 38 total tackles, including one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
In Bedlam, he played 50 snaps per Pro Football Focus, a season high, and Spears-Jennings nailed down a role in the rotation from that point on.
Dating back to spring practice, the Broken Arrow product has garnered rave reviews from teammates for his continued growth.
“He’s definitely grown a lot," Bowman said last month at SEC Media Days. "He was the guy who went into last season, his sophomore season, thinking like, ‘I might not play too much.’ We have Key Lawrence. We just got a transfer in Reggie Pearson. They all played the same position, so it’s like, ‘What can I do?’
"Halfway through the season, towards the end of the season, he got his opportunity and I told him, ‘You gotta run with it. This is your time.’ And that’s exactly what he did. Be prepared for it, seeing a lot of No. 3. That’s his number. Robert Spears-Jennings, he’ll be all over the field this year for us.”
Bowman's praise wasn't lost on Spears-Jennings.
“[I’m] just doing dirty hard work in the dark,” Spears-Jennings said after the Sooners wrapped up practice on Tuesday. “That’s what Coach [Brent Venables] preaches and that’s what I’m trying to do. So just hearing that, it makes me proud.”
The 6-foot-1 safety is unofficially listed at 219 pounds on the OU roster page, adding even more muscle behind his heavy hits.
Now, as he enters his third year in Venables’ defensive scheme, Spears-Jennings is feeling even more at home.
“It’s kind of easier now,” he said. “… I know my job and I put pressure on myself to learn everybody else’s job around me.”
Spears-Jennings said the proverbial light bulb came on for him at the end of last year, and he’s focused on learning the entire defense, not just his role, since spring football fired back up.
Throughout those practices, Spears-Jennings had an extra helping hand to help speed his development along.
Not only was safeties coach Brandon Hall coaching Spears-Jennings, Bowen and the other members of the position group through spring practice, but Bowman was often seen with his helmet off directing traffic through drills and instructing his teammates where they should be.
“He’s like a big brother for all of us,” Spears-Jennings said of Bowman. “… He knows his job and he helps people around him.”
The extra instruction helped get the most out of every rep, helping to bring the unit along, Spears-Jennings said.
“It helped a lot because Coach Hall might be looking at Peyton, and Billy might be looking at me,” he said. “It's helping us out because we’re getting the full coaching from both sides.”
New defensive coordinator Zac Alley was a useful resource as well this offseason.
After studying for years in Venables’ system, Alley had to quickly learn how to teach the scheme at every stop after he left Clemson.
He’s brought that teaching approach with him to Norman, which has helped the entire defense digest Venables’ massive playbook.
“He just shows us how he had his old guys playing and he made it easier to categorize everything for us and made it 10 times easier,” Spears-Jennings said. “… He knows not everybody is on the same learning curve. He’s just helping everybody out.”
The arrival of Alley paired with the competition every day at practice has kept Spears-Jennings hungry throughout the offseason, and he hopes to maintain that edge all the way through kickoff against Temple on Aug. 30.
“If you ain’t working hard and the next man is, your spot’s gone,” Spears-Jennings said. “So it just makes everybody work harder every day and push each other every day. And it’s not like no sabotage group. Everybody loves each other. Everybody’s rooting for each other so that’s a big thing too.”