Oklahoma's Switzer Center is 'a Little Lonely' and 'Super Duper Weird' After One Week of the Transfer Portal
With 23 of their teammates (and counting) off to greener pastures through the transfer portal, the Barry Switzer Center has been quiet.
“It is a little lonely,” said quarterback Michael Hawkins, “but it is what it is.”
One week after the NCAA Transfer Portal opened, Oklahoma’s 2024 roster is down by nearly two dozen players. Some (walk-ons) were “processed.” Some (backups) left to seek more playing time. Some (starters) were offered more NIL money.
Before Monday began Week 2 of the winter portal window this year, the only player Oklahoma had landed from the portal was a punter, Jacob Ulrich of Kennesaw State. OU added an offensive lineman on Monday, Luke Baklenko of Stanford.
But there’s been a lot of extra space in the locker room and training facilities, and there’s been a few more reps at practice for the frontline players who are planning to play against Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27.
“But, you know, that's just the life of the time that we're in,” said linebacker Kobie McKinzie. “You know, I would say now is the times of change. It's super duper weird. But, you know, it’s the times.”
Oklahoma previously had 125 players on this year’s roster. Per new SEC and NCAA rules, the Sooners have to cut that down to 105 total next year. SEC schools are keeping the scholarship limit at 85 for the 2025 season, meaning OU can still have 20 walk-ons next year.
The winter transfer portal is open this year from Dec. 9-Dec. 28. It’s normal for the first week to be all outgoing traffic. As Monday has shown, week two begins the incoming traffic in earnest.
“It’s just different not seeing the same guys there every day,” said linebacker Sammy Omosigho. “Of course, there’s some awkwardness. But we’re also optimistic as well, knowing we’re going to have some new brothers come in, too. So it’s a little bit of both.”
As expected, the offensive line and the wide receivers have been hit the hardest so far. A total of five o-linemen (three walk-ons) and six wide receivers have departed.
“Uh, you know, y’all got Twitter, y'all have seen it,” said center Troy Everett. “But it happens at every college, so it's just next man up. But yeah, obviously you've had some turnover, got guys leaving. But it's a great opportunity for young guys to step up and make a name for themselves in the bowl.”
“Really, just try not to be on Twitter,” said safety Robert Spears-Jennings. “That's where everything is, is on Twitter. So I try not to be on Twitter as much.”
It’s important for many of OU’s young players to step up in practice and embrace what could be a much larger role in the Armed Forces Bowl.
“It's big because a lot of those guys, they haven't played that much this year,” Spears-Jennings said. “They're gonna have a lot of reps this game. So they've just gotta take it all in and just have fun with the process.
"It's tough, but you're trying to show the young guys, ‘Hey, it's your time to step up. Y'all wanted this opportunity, now the opportunity is here, so seize it.’ “
But on a personal level, the hard part is watching your teammates and your brothers walk out the door for the last time as Sooners. As of Monday, nine players have signed with other schools — four in the SEC.
“I was a little surprised because those are my teammates, my friends,” Thomas said. “We’ve been at it since January, and it’s about to be a full year now. Best of luck to them and where they’re going. I know some of them went to SEC teams, so we’re gonna, I’m gonna see ‘em again, we’re gonna play ‘em again. But best of luck to them, though.”