Oklahoma's Transfer Players Reviews Are In — 'This is a Real Team, Real Brotherhood'

NORMAN — The transfer portal has given players a clearer view of what truly separates programs.

Even better, it lets outsiders like us — beyond the fortified walls of the sport’s football factories — gain real insight when players leave one school for another.

When players transfer away, you hope they have nothing but nice things to say following their exits. The last thing you want to hear is that the grass was in fact greener on the other side.

With Oklahoma's new faces, the reviews thus far have been golden.

"This is the first time I’ve been in a tight end room where it’s straight family," Hayden Hansen said on Thursday. "It’s a straight brotherhood in there. We all care about each other."

It would be naive to hear Hansen say that and assume his three seasons at Florida were miserable. Yes, he chose to enter the transfer portal and leave the Gators — and yes, he’s thriving as a Sooner so far. Sometimes, things don't work out.

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That doesn’t mean Florida was inherently worse, just that Hansen’s found a better fit for what makes him thrive in Norman.

But it does stoke the fire of Brent Venables’ program. A head coach whose passion burns bright is building an organization that self-sustains, and gives a true sense of belonging to a generation of players more geared to the lifestyle of the wanderer.

For Hansen, he became enticed with Oklahoma while the Sooners played their way into the College Football Playoff last season.

As he sat on the couch following the end of Florida's season, he looked at OU and thought something most players would think — why are they there and we aren't? He found his answer quickly upon arriving in Norman.

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen catches a pass during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

"And in probably about one week (after arriving) it was clear to me why they were there and we weren’t," Hansen said. "This is a real team, a real brotherhood in the locker room. These guys go out there, and they die for each other.

All these guys, they hang out outside the game, they learn together, they suffer together—it’s a true brotherhood," Hansen added.

Cole Sullivan can attest to the locker room vibe under Venables.

Coming from a blue-blood power himself, Sullivan already knew the aura of Owen Field from the opposite side. During Michigan's 24-13 loss last season, Sullivan understood the Big House wasn't the only football cathedral in college football.

"It's a great atmosphere to be here, I love it here, but when you're playing, for me at least, it's just put the ball down and play," Sullivan said on Thursday. "It could be in the parking lot, it could be here in one of the greatest stadiums in the country, but for me it's just all about zoning in and locking into ball."

It doesn't hurt to have great first impressions. Nor is it a negative to be proud of building something that people feel connected to. So far, even with two bad seasons under his belt, Venables has slowly built Oklahoma as a place that attracts players from across the country.

Both from the high school ranks and from the blue bloods.