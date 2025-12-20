Febechi Nwaiwu Believes he 'Left a Standard' to Propel Oklahoma's Young OL Pieces Into 2026

NORMAN — One of the hardest parts about Friday’s season-ending loss for Febechi Nwaiwu will be leaving his teammates, specifically the young pieces on Oklahoma’s offensive line that Nwaiwu led throughout 2025.

The OU senior played his last collegiate game in the Sooners’ 34-24 College Football Playoff loss to Alabama, but though his college career ended, Nwaiwu hopes his legacy will live on in Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje.

“Obviously I’m not happy about (the loss), but I’m proud of those guys,” Nwaiwu said on Friday night. “I love my team. I love my brothers. This is one of my favorite teams ever. I’m never going to forget these guys and I’m just extremely grateful for them.”

Nwaiwu is OU’s only offensive lineman who played every game the last two years, as injuries forced plenty of new faces into the lineup around him.

Throughout November, the Sooners found a combination that could win in the SEC.

Fasusi, a true freshman, steadied as the starter at left tackle after he fought off an early-season ankle injury.

Pierre-Louis, a redshirt freshman, got his first real extended run at left guard and his physicality changed the mentality of the unit.

Then Fodje, OU’s other talented true freshman, stepped up first at right tackle, then at right guard, after more injuries shifted the lineup.

The trio gained valuable experience that Nwaiwu hopes will propel the entire offensive line in 2026.

“Them defenses next year, d-linemen, you watch out, dogs, because them freshmen, I’ve never seen freshmen work so hard,” Nwaiwu said. “I love those guys. I think that’s one of the hardest parts of losing this game, it’s like I’m leaving those guys. But I know that I’m leaving them in good hands.

“I know Coach (Bill Bedenbaugh’s) going to get them right and I know that they’re going to put the work in.”

Jake Maikkula can return at center next year, too.

He arrived after spring ball in 2025, so a full schedule of winter workouts, spring football and summer workouts will be beneficial for the veteran offensive lineman in 2026.

Oklahoma will need to add a few new pieces to its offense this offseason, but Nwaiwu believes that the veterans on the 2025 team showed the way for the young pieces that will be key next time the Sooners kick off.

“I think we left a standard. A standard of how to work, a standard of how to lead and a standard of how to play,” Nwaiwu said. “We have a lot of young guys and my hope is that they just see what we did and they take it to the next level.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s about leaving something for the younger guys for them to build on and for them to expand on and that’s how you grow a program.”