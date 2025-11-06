Five Areas That Need a Big November for an Oklahoma Run to the College Football Playoff
Following the Sooners' 33-27 win over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Oklahoma social media team relased a video dubbed "Red November."
No doubt, a nod to 2000's famous "Red October" — three consecutive victories over No. 11 Texas, No. 2 Kansas State and No. 1 Nebraska that catapulted Oklahoma to No. 1 and ultimately the school's seventh national championship.
But if OU wants to recapture the magic of the final year of the 20th century, they'll need to rely on a handful of players to step up or maintain their level of play against the likes of Alabama, Missouri and LSU.
Considering that this is a defensive-led team, it should be no surprise that the Sooners will need to see more from their offensive players if a playoff is in their future.
5. The Kids
True freshman Michael Fasusi has started all but three games in 2025, and has consistently graded out among the highest of the Sooners' offensive line, per Pro Football Focus.
Since the Ole Miss game, the young left tackle was joined by fellow true freshman Ryan Fodje at right tackle. Against Tennessee, redshirt freshman Eddy Pierre-Louis started at left guard, leaving Oklahoma with a trio of freshman starters.
Per Pro Football Focus, all three freshmen played every one of the Sooners' 66 snaps against the Volunteers. While there were mistakes, the offensive line began to impose its will in the second half.
Against the next three opponents, the kids will be called upon again to protect John Mateer and open holes for the surging Xavier Robinson. Even in the last month's slump for Mateer, he has been solid when the protection has been there — think of the South Carolina win or the second halves of Ole Miss and Tennessee.
4. Running John Mateer
If Oklahoma wants to enjoy a special end to their season, they'll need to harness the main asset their offense has that can make them special — Mateer on the run.
The Sooner offense has been stuck in the mud since the beginning of October save for some brilliant play from Isaiah Sategna III and the decision to finally hand the ball off to Robinson. This has been in large part due to an injury Venables called "a little knee deal" that Mateer is fighting through, effectively taking away his best skill set.
Against Tennessee, Mateer showed that he may be on the mend with his injury. The Sooner quarterback had a 22-yard rush and a 21-yard rush, the latter coming on a third-and-16 in the third quarter — sustaining what would become the Sooners' longest drive of the game up to that point. Robinson would fumble the ball on the drive, but that Mateer run brought back memories of his play in September and symbolized OU's second half offensive dominance against the Vols.
Mateer as a passer is what he is: good enough. What makes him special and gives Oklahoma the best shot to win their next three games is if Mateer shows to be a wizard in the run game like we know him to be when healthy.
3. Xavier Robinson
Since the Sooners found life on the ground with Robinson — and don't forget Tory Blaylock's 101-yard effort against South Carolina — Oklahoma's rushing attack has become a force within the SEC.
Robinson has shown the ability to carry the load for the traditional run game dating back to his freshman season against Missouri in the second half and in the win over Alabama. Last weekend, Robinson played all but six of the offensive snaps against Tennessee and rushed for a career-high 115 yards and a touchdown.
Whenever Robinson has earned opportunities to run the ball, good things have happened for the Oklahoma offense. Considering that both Blaylock and Mateer are dealing with minor injuries that hinder their play, Robinson becoming a reliable weapon appears to have come at the perfect time for OU.
Other than Missouri, Oklahoma's remaining opponents have struggled to stop the run. If Robinson continues his play, Alabama and LSU will continue to struggle.
2. R Mason Thomas
A 71-yard scoop-and-score for the ages.
R Mason Thomas' injury will be the talk of the Sooners week of preparation for the Crimson Tide. Despite OU enjoying a plethora of talent at edge rusher, if Oklahoma is going to punch a ticket for a playoff, Thomas is going to need to be healthy and bring forth more special plays.
Thomas has had a knack of making big plays in big moments. OU has nothing but big moment opportunities right in front of them.
With Venables, it's the same story every week. Get to the quarterback, good things happen. Thomas makes that mission easier, they just need to get him back on the field.
1. The Corners
Alabama's Ryan Williams and LSU's Barion Brown and Aaron Anderson, will put a lot of stress on Venables' defensive schemes.
Courtland Guillory has put together one of the better true freshman seasons in recent memory, let alone for a corner. He will no doubt continue to be tested over the next three games as Eli Bowen has rounded into his solid level of dependability on the opposite end. Remember, it was Bowen who shut down Williams last year in Norman.
Gentry Williams was available for Tennessee but never registered a snap. No doubt Oklahoma preferred to let Williams rest an extra week before their second bye week. A healthy Williams along with Guillory and Bowen would give Venables an interesting wrinkle to work with as they prepare to face Alabama's talented pass catchers.