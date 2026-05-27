Oklahoma's Week Three Matchup vs. New Mexico Kickoff Time Announced

Oklahoma will play host to the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 19 during week three of the 2026 season.

The kickoff time has been revealed. The Sooners and Lobos will meet under the lights for a 6:30 p.m. start time at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

OU's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines will kickoff at 11 a.m. for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game the week prior. As of now, Oklahoma's opener against UTEP's kickoff time is not known, but the SEC recently revealed that it will be carried by the SEC Network+

The conference also announced that all SEC kickoffs and TV designations will air on the SEC Network's SEC Now program on June 10 at 6 p.m.

Last season, OU only played three home night games — the opener against Illinois State, week two against Michigan (College GameDay) and the College Football Playoff game against Alabama.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates after a touchdown run against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

This will mark the first time Oklahoma has played New Mexico since 1935. OU and the Lobos met twice during the 1930s — the other matchup occurring in 1930 — with the Sooners winning both in shut-out fashion, 25-0 and 47-0 respectively. Both games took place in Norman.

New Mexico went 9-4 in 2025 under first-year head coach Jason Eck. The Lobos opened their year with a 34-17 loss to Michigan the week before the Sooners played and beat the Wolverines. New Mexico would go on to lose tw regular season games — Boise State and San Jose State — before dropping to Minnesota in the Rate Bowl.

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The Lobos will heavily factor in the race to win the Mountain West Conference in 2026 along with mainstays Boise State, San Jose State as well as UNLV with former Sooner quarterback Jackson Arnold. According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, New Mexico is returning the most experience in the conference.

Oklahoma is 15-2 all-time against the Mountain West Conference. The only two losses came in a 31-51 loss at the hands of San Diego State in 1996 and the 2007 Fiesta Bowl against Boise State when the Sooners fell in overtime to the Broncos 42-43.

OU has played Utah State the most out of the current crop of Moutain West opponents, with the Sooners maintaining a 5-0 edge over the Aggies all-time.