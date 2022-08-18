Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Nebraska Cornhuskers

As September creeps closer, AllSooners previews every game on the 2022 schedule.

Oklahoma’s 12-game regular season schedule features six home games, five away games and the annual neutral-site Red River Showdown. Below is the full schedule, with links to past previews.

After a pair of Group of Five opponents, the Sooners will travel to Lincoln and face their toughest test against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

2022 OU schedule

Sept. 3 vs. UTEP

Sept. 10 vs. Kent State

Sept. 17 at Nebraska

Sept. 24 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 1 at TCU

Oct. 8 vs. Texas

Oct. 15 vs. Kansas

Oct 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 at Iowa State

Nov. 5 vs. Baylor

Nov. 12 at West Virginia

Nov. 19 vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Big Ten

Sept. 17, 11 a.m.

Head Coach: Scott Frost

2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Key players

OLB Garrett Nelson

Nelson was a massive part of the Nebraska defense a season ago, and having him off the edge will be key this fall. He’s a hard-nosed, old-school football player with a fast first step off the line.

Last season, Nelson led the team with five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He’s a very versatile athlete and is quick enough to play linebacker and drop into coverage. Nelson is at his best when he’s rushing the quarterback, though. Look for him to breakout for this Husker defense in 2022.

ILB Luke Reimer

Reimer is one of the more underrated players in the Big Ten and should help lead a solid Nebraska defense.

Last season, Reimer was named honorable mention All-Big Ten, and collected a defensive player of the week award as well. On the year, he totaled 108 tackles, six pass break-ups and one sack. Reimer is a great all-around linebacker, and is a big reason why Nebraska is expected to take a big leap. As a team, the Cornhuskers have young, experienced talent wanting to win.

RB Rahmir Johnson

Johnson is going to be one of the most intriguing players to watch anywhere this fall. Not only is he ultra-talented, but his role on the field will be a sight to see. The speedy playmaker will be Nebraska’s No. 1 RB, but is equally as good as a receiver and in the return game. Johnson is your typical shifty gadget player, except he’s talented and versatile enough to be the starting running back.

Look for the Huskers to get the ball in Johnson’s hands early and often this fall. Last year he totaled 495 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while catching 16 passes for 197 yards and two scores.

QB Casey Thompson

Sooner fans are very familiar with the new starting quarterback in Lincoln. Thompson was an Oklahoma local, son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, and starred as the Texas Longhorns’ signal caller a season ago.

Thompson started the last 10 games of the season, throwing for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Nebraska’s starting quarterback last season threw for just 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions all season, making Thompson quite the upgrade on paper.

If he and coach Scott Frost are on the same page and clicking early, Thompson could be exactly what the Huskers need to change the norm. Frost ran an electrifying offense at UCF and has struggled to bring the same to Nebraska. Having a quarterback like Thompson in the fold definitely bodes will for the Cornhuskers.

CB Jaeden Gould

Gould was a 4-star via 247Sports and was one of Nebraska’s top recruits last spring. He could very well be called upon to make an immediate impact in Lincoln.

The true freshman has great size at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and seems to be a speedy athlete. He could provide help in the secondary right away, which would be a welcome sign for the Huskers.

The Rundown

Nebraska was arguably the best three-win-team in college football a season ago.

Nebraska’s worst loss of the season was a 9-point defeat at the hands of Ohio State late in the year. That’s right, the Cornhuskers went 3-9 on the season and didn’t lose by double digits one time. Outside of the game against the Buckeyes, Nebraska kept every other contest within a single score.

The Cornhuskers decided to give Scott Frost another chance in 2022, and he could very well be coaching for his job. The man in charge has been rumored to be on the hot seat but, even after a three-win season, Nebraska seems so close to getting over the hump.

"We were competitive in every game last year," Frost said in an AP News article. "We had our chances to win.

“We made a ton of progress as a program from a talent perspective and from a culture perspective. We haven’t gotten it there yet. There’s a little piece we have to put together to make sure we get over the hump, but we’re excited to have the chance to do that.”

Thompson transferring in could be the final piece of Frost’s overarching puzzle that brings the Cornhuskers back to relevance. It may not be anything crazy, but Husker fans would appreciate a bowl game at this point. The 2022 team is talented enough to flip the script.