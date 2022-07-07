Skip to main content

Oklahoma Selected No. 2 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

This is the first time the Sooners haven't been picked preseason No. 1 since 2015.

Let the 2022 season predictions roll in.

One day after the Big 12 released their preseason all-conference teams, the league has officially revealed its preseason poll on Thursday with Oklahoma coming in at the No. 2 spot.

This is the first time the Sooners haven’t been picked as the No. 1 team since TCU got the nod prior to the 2015 campaign - a year in which OU would go on to win the first of six straight conference titles.

Getting the nod as the top team entering the new season are the defending conference champion Baylor Bears who go into their third season under head coach Dave Aranda.

Just behind Oklahoma are rivals Oklahoma State and Texas at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, with Kansas State rounding out the top-5.

Iowa State, who received a singular first-place vote, occupies the No. 6 slot with TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas closing out the list in spots 7-10.

The Sooners placement at No. 2 continues an enigmatic offseason in terms of their national perception, with many fans and media split on how much of a drop off OU will have in the first year of the post-Lincoln Riley era under new head coach Brent Venables.

That has continued the last two days, with Oklahoma getting just one preseason all-conference selection in punter Michael Turk on Wednesday, but yet still being voted the second-best team in the league on Thursday. 

The Sooners will begin their season in less than two months against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

