Oklahoma Sends Offer to Blue-Chip 2027 Edge Rusher, No. 1 Player From Virginia

The Sooners have joined the hunt for Virginia-based defensive end Chris Whitehead.

Whitehead, a consensus top-100 player in the Class of 2027, announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Tuesday.

A native of Chesterfield, VA, Whitehead is ranked as a 5-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, while Rivals and ESPN grade the edge rusher as a 4-star recruit.

As a junior for L.C. Bird High School in 2025, Whitehead registered 54 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He earned First Team All-Region honors.

After his illustrious 2025 season, Whitehead competed in the Polynesian Bowl, reserved for the nation’s most elite high school junior and senior players.

Whitehead, with one year remaining in his high school career, has earned offers from over a dozen major programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Tennessee, Michigan and Texas A&M.

In the last couple of weeks, Whitehead has posted photos of coaches from Ohio State and Virginia Tech visiting him either at school or at his home in Chesterfield.

Whitehead stayed busy over the 2025 summer.

He attended the Texas A&M football camp in June after participating at the Under Armour Next Camp in Florida.

Whitehead also took a visit to Ohio State during the 2025 spring, per Chad Simmons of Rivals.

Elite 2027 EDGE Chris Whitehead of Bird HS in Virginia visited Ohio State for the first time this spring. The Buckeyes impressed and he’s planning a return visit.



They latest: https://t.co/nKmGfwh7xT (On3+) pic.twitter.com/PcLAIVqbkK — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 29, 2025

Oklahoma has earned a commitment from one edge rusher, Krew Jones, so far in the 2027 recruiting cycle. A Utah native, Jones is a consensus 4-star prospect who pledged with the Sooners after their 17-13 win over LSU on Nov. 29.

With 13 pledges, OU’s 2027 recruiting class is No. 1 nationally in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. Of those 13 commits, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better. Oklahoma also recently finalized its 2026 recruiting efforts, and the Sooners' class placed No. 15 in the 247Sports rankings.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.