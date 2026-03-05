Oklahoma Sends Offer to Up-and-Coming Class of 2028 Defensive Lineman

The Sooners' pursuit of an elite rising defensive lineman has begun.

Aaron Snell, a Class of 2028 defensive tackle from Waxahachie, TX, announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot and 275 pounds, Snell enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore in 2025. He finished his second high school football season with 35 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.

According to Waxahachie’s football website, Snell can bench press 300 pounds and squat 500 pounds. The website also notes that he runs a 4.91-second 40-yard dash.

Snell is an unranked prospect by all major recruiting services, but that isn’t overly surprising. 247Sports has only ranked 100 prospects from the 2028 class thus far, and Rivals has listed only its top 284 recruits.

Even so, some of college football’s major programs have begun to pursue the young defensive lineman.

Snell has earned Power Four offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Kansas State and SMU. He has also received a Group of Five offer from Southern Miss.

On Sunday, Snell participated with some of the nation’s best high school football underclassmen at the Under Armour Next Camp in Dallas. There, he and other players underwent combine testing, position drills and one-on-ones.

Snell is the younger brother of Class of 2027 safety Jay’Quan Snell, who is committed to Texas A&M. The elder Snell is a 5-star prospect and the No. 30 player in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he chose to pledge with the Aggies over offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Oregon.

His older brother, Kenedy Snell, played wide receiver at TCU for a couple of seasons.

So far, Oklahoma has landed only one recruit from the Class of 2028, running back Micah Rhodes. Rhodes is the No. 1 running back in the class, per 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 2 prospect from Texas.

Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Purdue, Boston College and Arizona are the only six Power Four programs that have already landed a commitment from the 2028 class. Ohio State and Georgia are the only schools with multiple pledges, as they each have two.

The Sooners will look to carry some of their momentum with the Class of 2027 into the 2028 cycle.

With 14 commits, Oklahoma currently has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2027, per 247Sports. Of those 14 pledges, eight of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by the recruiting network.

OU will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.