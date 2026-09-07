Oklahoma Set to Add Former Power Four Starting Cornerback to Roster, per Report

With one game already in the books, the Sooners reportedly aren’t done adding to their 2026 roster.

Former Wisconsin, Miami and Marshall defensive back D’Yoni Hill plans to transfer to Oklahoma, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Hill was one of eight plaintiffs who filed a petition in the Cleveland County District Court last week seeking an extra year of eligibility.

Former Wisconsin and Miami cornerback D’Yoni Hill plans to transfer to Oklahoma, sources tell me and @BrodyLusk247.



Hill, whom @GeorgeStoia had previously mentioned as a transfer possibility for OU, was a starter for Wisconsin last season. Started five games for Miami in 2024. pic.twitter.com/2ojnnDCGch — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 7, 2026

Hill was a starting cornerback for the Badgers in 2025. In nine games — all starts — Hill registered 39 tackles and three tackles for loss. His most notable performance came in the Badgers’ loss to eventual national champion Indiana, when he notched nine tackles.

Hill spent only one season in Madison after spending the 2024 season at Miami. The defensive back started five games for the Hurricanes during his lone campaign in Coral Gables, and he finished that year with 33 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Prior to his stops at Wisconsin and Miami, Hill began his college career at Marshall. Hill was particularly valuable in 2023, his sophomore season, and compiled 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception.

Hill’s potential addition would add depth to OU’s already-strong cornerback room. Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory are the Sooners’ starting cornerbacks, while Jacobe Johnson, Trystan Haynes, Dakoda Fields and Prince Ijioma are backups in the position group.

Hill is the third defensive transfer to commit to Oklahoma in the last month.

In August, defensive lineman Danny Saili — who previously played at Arkansas — pledged to OU from the portal. Saili made his Oklahoma debut on Friday, logging a tackle in the Sooners’ 51-0 win over UTEP.

Last week, former Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely committed to OU. Fely was a two-time All-Mountain West Second Team selection, and he combined for 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks over his final two seasons with the Broncos.

Saili and Fely were also plaintiffs in the petition filed in the Cleveland County District Court. Others included were Dayton Tockey of OU’s baseball team and Stephen F. Austin linebacker Jaydon Southard.

Oklahoma will play its second game of the 2026 season on Saturday, when the Sooners battle No. 16 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines controversially earned a 13-12 win over Western Michigan in their season opener last week, thanks to a hail mary from quarterback Bryce Underwood.

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