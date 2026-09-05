New Sooner Danny Saili Acclimated to Oklahoma "Remarkably, Really Fast"

NORMAN — Two years ago, Danny Saili was the big man on campus at the University of Arkansas. His new/old teammate Isaiah Sategna — who played with Saili in Fayetteville — remembers it well.

"He was about 390 back then," Sategna said with a chuckle after Oklahoma's 51-0 win over UTEP. "Him and (E’Marion Harris) are my guys. Bringing Arkansas to OU. Good to see them doing their thing."

Saili notched seven snaps per Pro Football Focus in Oklahoma's season opener — an impressive feat for a player who has worked with the Sooners for only a few weeks. Brent Venables’ defensive playbook has been widely regarded by newcomers as complex and difficult to master, making Saili’s quick integration all the more notable.

"He’s remarkably picked up things really fast, but his experience really showed," Venables said. "He was great."

Venables credited Saili's experience for adapting so quickly. He spent two seasons with the Razorbacks, where he played in 18 games. After the 2025 season concluded, Saili wisely entered the transfer portal and didn't get drafted or earn a roster spot. Once the five-for-five rule was implemented, Saili was able to transfer to Oklahoma.

Saili received a TRO for NCAA eligibility on Thursday, allowing him to play on Friday night. Venables made it clear that Oklahoma did its due diligence before bringing him into the program.

In a short time, Saili has impressed an established roster.

"I know BV’s defense is really complicated. For him to pick up pretty quickly, that’s kudos to him," Sategna said. "That shows all the work he has been putting in behind closed doors."

"It’s not easy to pick up a Venables defense but he comes in and he’s a natural," Owen Heinecke said. "He brings a lot of competitive depth and that’s what gets you through a long, grueling SEC season." "

Heinecke also mentioned that he fit in immediately, which helps the team's constant desire to improve competitive depth.

Venables echoed that sentiment when asked about whatthe desire was to bring in a player like Saili so late.

"That’s one of the positions that we have really been concerned with just the overall depth. So, he’s going to go and help us," Venables said.

Saili's college football journey has been long, but it's ending with a great start and some familiar faces — with one major difference.

"We know the similarities, we know that there's a lot of differences (between OU and Arkansas)," Sategna said. "It's pretty obvious."

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