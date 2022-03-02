Oklahoma Sets Date for Start of Spring Practice

The Sooners first spring practice is set for Tuesday, Mar. 22 with the spring game date set to be revealed in the near future.

The calendar has shifted to March which means spring practices for teams all around the country are quickly approaching.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma officially announced when their spring camp would get underway with the first practice set for Tuesday, Mar. 22.

This comes the week following spring break for classes, which is certainly a common starting point for the Sooners in the past.

The annual spring game date was yet to be formally announced, although the expectation is that the game will come on Saturday, April 23 after a player’s father made that announcement last month.

Along with the announcement of the start of spring practices was the scheduling of a press conference for Thursday of this week in which eight assistant coaches will speak to the media in person in Norman.

For four coaches, it will be the first time speaking to the media since coming to OU with new associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/run defense/defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, safeties coach Brandon Hall and co-defensive coordinator/pass defense/cornerbacks and nickelbacks coach Jay Valai speaking.

For the other four returning coaches, it will be the first time publicly speaking to the media since the departure of Lincoln Riley and the insertion of Brent Venables as head coach with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Cale Gundy and running backs coach DeMarco Murray speaking.

