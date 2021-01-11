Oklahoma signee Caleb Williams addresses the events at the Capitol in latest "All on the Line"

The Washington D.C. native gave his thoughts on last Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol, as well as giving some insight on what his daily schedule looks like as he prepares to join the Sooners in 2021

Oklahoma quarterback signee and Washington D.C. native Caleb Williams watched Wednesday’s events unfold at the United States Capitol like many other Americans.

“The Capitol...yeah. I'm not going to go too deep but starting with the history of it. This is the first time since 1814, when the British took over the Capitol, that it has been overtaken like that,” Williams wrote in his most recent “All on the Line” blog for Sports Illustrated All-American. “It's crazy to think that these were fellow Americans, not the British during some sort of revolution. Running inside people's offices in a state of anarchy.”

The events started like many scenes the nation bore witness to over the past year, with a massive protest outside the Capitol. Williams participated in some of those protests early this summer and he had a hard time reconciling the images of how the Black Lives Matter protests looked so much different when juxtaposed with the events of last week.

“During the summer, I was part of a protest myself, near the Capitol. We were on the grass fields next to it, almost at the back of the Capitol. A bunch of my classmates and a bunch of other people being peaceful,” he wrote. “It's just kind of crazy to think, these "protestors" were up in there running through people's offices and doing whatever they wanted, basically. There were people with Viking shoulder pads, their bodies painted, guns on their hips...it was just a lot. Definitely more than and different from any other "protest.”

“Not saying that I wanted anybody to get hurt or do this or that, but I'm just saying it's been a little different in our most recent protest. Mainly talking about how the Black Lives Matter protests were compared to this. It is, like I said, crazy to think about.”

Other than watching those events unfold, Williams said he’s just been working hard with his trainer while he is back in Washington D.C.

“I've been working out very consistently, two-a-days each week and some days it's throwing in the afternoon. Each morning I get up and work out with my trainer, Coach Mark, and then every other day it's him in the afternoon. Even some days after my throwing I come back and work out with him,” he wrote. “I been working out hard and I dropped down to 213 (pounds) finally. I've been trying to get there for a little bit. I'm at 213, feeling good. I'm just sticking to my New Year's resolution to stay consistent with high-intensity training as I prepare for OU.”

School has resumed for Williams, but he said there’s not a ton going on in his life outside of the grind of school and his workouts.

“I’ve just been working out, playing 2K and school, that's about it,” he wrote. “I’ve also been trying to spend a lot of quality time with my friends. We went to a trampoline place yesterday (Sunday) just to have a little fun.”

Williams also chimed in on Monday evenings’ national title game between Alabama and Ohio State.

“I think Alabama wins by like 13. I'll say the score is 53-40,” Williams wrote.

Before wrapping up his blog post, he did tease big things that could be coming on next week’s edition of “All on the Line”.

“Be sure not to miss next week's blog. It should be a doozy. <Wink>,” he wrote.