Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his college career. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week we will be talking about, obviously, the Capitol and what just happened. The history of it and living just a few blocks away. Working out, hanging out with my friends before going back to Oklahoma.

The Capitol...yeah. I'm not going to go too deep but starting with the history of it. This is the first time since 1814, when the British took over the Capitol, that it has been overtaken like that. It's crazy to think that these were fellow Americans, not the British during some sort of revolution. Running inside people's offices in a state of anarchy. And the police appeared to just let them through. And people got killed including a police officer that was doing his job protecting the Capitol.

During the summer, I was part of a protest myself, near the Capitol. We were on the grass fields next to it, almost at the back of the Capitol. A bunch of my classmates and a bunch of other people being peaceful. It's just kind of crazy to think, these "protestors" were up in there running through people's offices and doing whatever they wanted, basically. There were people with Viking shoulder pads, their bodies painted, guns on their hips...it was just a lot. Definitely more than and different from any other "protest."

Not saying that I wanted anybody to get hurt or do this or that, but I'm just saying it's been a little different in our most recent protest. Mainly talking about how the Black Lives Matter protests were compared to this. It is, like I said, crazy to think about. What's even more insane is that in some respects that activity can be seen as just another day of being in Washington, D.C. The energy here is always potentially frenetic in some way.

Really crazy, history being made only a few blocks away from where I live. I don't really have much to say about it, I'm gonna leave it there.

I've been working out very consistently, two-a-days each week and some days it's throwing in the afternoon. Each morning I get up and work out with my trainer, Coach Mark, and then every other day it's him in the afternoon. Even some days after my throwing I come back and work out with him. It's two-a-days and some days it's three-a-days. Just trying to get prepared for OU. I been working out hard and I dropped down to 213 (pounds) finally. I've been trying to get there for a little bit. I'm at 213, feeling good. I'm just sticking to my New Year's resolution to stay consistent with high-intensity training as I prepare for OU.

How are you all doing with your NYE resolutions?

Any time that I do have, I normally sit at home doing school work because we're back in school. I just went through my first three days of my second semester last week. Like I always say, it's kind of crazy to think my career at Gonzaga is about to be over. I've just been working out, playing 2K and school, that's about it.

I've also been trying to spend a lot of quality time with my friends. We went to a trampoline place yesterday (Sunday) just to have a little fun. One of my closest friends, Jalen, Coach Mark's son, has been with me since forever. He's going off to college at Old Dominion University this week coming up and we kind of just wanted to get together and hang out for a little while before we do our things in college. I've been seeing my other friends from Gonzaga, my childhood friends, my friends like Jalen, just trying to make sure I see everybody before they leave or before I head back to Oklahoma.

For tonight's college championship game, I think Alabama wins by like 13. I'll say the score is 53-40.

Be sure not to miss next week's blog. It should be a doozy. < Wink >

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

Boomer Sooner!

