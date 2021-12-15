Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Oklahoma Signing Day: DL Cedric Roberts

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Name: Cedric Roberts

    Hometown: Pflugerville, TX

    Height: 6-3

    Weight: 275

    Position: DL

    School: Hendrickson High School

    Evaluation: Cedric Roberts was an evaluation by Alex Grinch’s staff at Oklahoma, and it’s easy to see why the Sooners became enamored with him. Roberts fires off the football quickly, blowing by offensive lineman to wreak havoc in the backfield. He plays with a great motor, sticking with plays until the ball carrier is on the ground, and he has plenty of room to fill out his frame. If he’s unable to maintain his quick first step after adding some weight, he could be a candidate to slide outside as well and help the Sooners rush the passer from the exterior of the defensive line. 

