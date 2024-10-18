Oklahoma-South Carolina Preview: Staff Picks
John E. Hoover
Give Seth Littrell and the Oklahoma offense another week, and a game at home, and the thinking here is that we’ll see progress. Give them wide receiver Deion Burks back and maybe we’ll see actual improvement. Burks isn’t going to take the top off a stingy South Carolina defense all by himself, but if he’s healthy, and if Michael Hawkins is confident enough to throw him the football, and if Littrell is brave enough to call some actual pass plays, then the Oklahoma defense is good enough to drag their teammates across the finish line against a South Carolina offense that’s dynamic but mistake-prone. If Burks can’t play, or if Hawkins plays timid, or if Littrell calls another lousy game, then OU will lose again, and a losing record in 2024 is very much in play.
Final: Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 14
Ryan Chapman
Oklahoma’s offense has been historically bad through six games. The bad news? Saturday’s matchup is far from a gimme. South Carolina’s defense is incredibly disruptive, as the Gamecocks rank near the top of college football in both sacks per game and tackles for loss per game. Michael Hawkins Jr. is still working with a depleted group of skill guys, so he won’t get much else help there. The good news? South Carolina also has its share of offensive issues, namely turnovers. Redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers struggles to hold onto the ball, but when he’s not putting the football on the turf, the Gamecocks have shown the ability to move the ball. This one will probably be a field position war for the ages, but South Carolina’s offense has shown the ability to at least stumble backwards into explosive plays, unlike the Sooners.
Final: South Carolina 22, Oklahoma 13
Dekota Gregory
Welcome to the SEC, where even .500 teams are still legitimate threats. The Gamecocks are better than what their record shows, nearly knocking off Alabama and LSU in two of their three losses. They also beat Kentucky. Like OU, though, South Carolina also doesn't have a powerful offense. But it has been more functioning and produced more points than the Sooners. I'm going with the team that has shown the most fight in SEC play.
Final: South Carolina 20, Oklahoma 16
Bryce McKinnis
As Hoov wrote in his Tuesday column, the Sooners still have a lot to play for this season. Things could also get worse. A loss to South Carolina at home fits the bill for “worse,” and I don’t think many Sooners fans would disagree. Among the worst performing units in college football in several non-trivial statistical categories, Oklahoma’s “severely limited” offense has been defined by low scoring, turnovers and small gains that haven’t seemed to add up, but there’s hope in its struggles. Saturday provides an opportunity for Seth Littrell to salvage something for the Sooners to hang their hats on ahead of No. 18 Ole Miss, No. 19 Mizzou, No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 LSU in the form of quarterback play. Short of an untimely first-half fumble against Texas, Michael Hawkins Jr. has aced college football kindergarten with flying colors. There is no reason at this point to reserve creativity or mild risk. Mix in something that will keep Memorial Stadium’s spectators on their feet. If you score a touchdown a quarter against the Gamecocks, you win this game.
Final: Oklahoma 31, South Carolina 21
Ross Lovelace
Oklahoma needs to put the embarrassment at the Cotton Bowl behind them and figure things out in a hurry. It may seem like all hope is lost, but this team has a lot to play for still. Building a foundation in the SEC, keeping top recruits bought in, and notching a few big wins down the stretch is incredibly important. South Carolina has been a solid, but inconsistent team, all season long. The Gamecocks suffered a beat down against Ole Miss but nearly knocked off Alabama last Saturday — it’s hard to know which version of the team is going to show up. LaNorris Sellers has thrown an interception in every appearance except the first game of the season, and Oklahoma will have to force a turnover or two to win. The offense can’t be fixed in a week, but generating any positive momentum will be key. I like the Sooners in a bounce back spot when everyone is counting them out.
Final: Oklahoma 23, South Carolina 16
Randall Sweet
While the Sooners' offense should at least get in the end zone this week against South Carolina, OU has looked lost on that side of the ball for most of the season. With an impressive Gamecocks' pass rush coming to Norman, Michael Hawkins Jr. will likely be under pressure throughout the contest, especially with Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line still struggling to make an impact at the line of scrimmage. Even another decent performance from an Oklahoma defense that could start to wear down may not be enough to save the Sooners from defeat on their home field this week if Littrell's unit doesn't improve.
Final: South Carolina 23, Oklahoma 17