All Sooners

Oklahoma-South Carolina Preview: Staff Picks

The Sooners On SI staff picks Saturday's game between the Sooners and the Gamecocks.

John E. Hoover

Sooners On SI Staff
Sooners On SI Staff /
In this story:

John E. Hoover

Give Seth Littrell and the Oklahoma offense another week, and a game at home, and the thinking here is that we’ll see progress. Give them wide receiver Deion Burks back and maybe we’ll see actual improvement. Burks isn’t going to take the top off a stingy South Carolina defense all by himself, but if he’s healthy, and if Michael Hawkins is confident enough to throw him the football, and if Littrell is brave enough to call some actual pass plays, then the Oklahoma defense is good enough to drag their teammates across the finish line against a South Carolina offense that’s dynamic but mistake-prone. If Burks can’t play, or if Hawkins plays timid, or if Littrell calls another lousy game, then OU will lose again, and a losing record in 2024 is very much in play.

Final: Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 14

Ryan Chapman 

Oklahoma’s offense has been historically bad through six games. The bad news? Saturday’s matchup is far from a gimme. South Carolina’s defense is incredibly disruptive, as the Gamecocks rank near the top of college football in both sacks per game and tackles for loss per game. Michael Hawkins Jr. is still working with a depleted group of skill guys, so he won’t get much else help there. The good news? South Carolina also has its share of offensive issues, namely turnovers. Redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers struggles to hold onto the ball, but when he’s not putting the football on the turf, the Gamecocks have shown the ability to move the ball. This one will probably be a field position war for the ages, but South Carolina’s offense has shown the ability to at least stumble backwards into explosive plays, unlike the Sooners.

Final: South Carolina 22, Oklahoma 13

Dekota Gregory 

Welcome to the SEC, where even .500 teams are still legitimate threats. The Gamecocks are better than what their record shows, nearly knocking off Alabama and LSU in two of their three losses. They also beat Kentucky. Like OU, though, South Carolina also doesn't have a powerful offense. But it has been more functioning and produced more points than the Sooners. I'm going with the team that has shown the most fight in SEC play. 

Final: South Carolina 20, Oklahoma 16

Bryce McKinnis

As Hoov wrote in his Tuesday column, the Sooners still have a lot to play for this season. Things could also get worse. A loss to South Carolina at home fits the bill for “worse,” and I don’t think many Sooners fans would disagree. Among the worst performing units in college football in several non-trivial statistical categories, Oklahoma’s “severely limited” offense has been defined by low scoring, turnovers and small gains that haven’t seemed to add up, but there’s hope in its struggles. Saturday provides an opportunity for Seth Littrell to salvage something for the Sooners to hang their hats on ahead of No. 18 Ole Miss, No. 19 Mizzou, No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 LSU in the form of quarterback play. Short of an untimely first-half fumble against Texas, Michael Hawkins Jr. has aced college football kindergarten with flying colors. There is no reason at this point to reserve creativity or mild risk. Mix in something that will keep Memorial Stadium’s spectators on their feet. If you score a touchdown a quarter against the Gamecocks, you win this game.

Final: Oklahoma 31, South Carolina 21

Ross Lovelace

Oklahoma needs to put the embarrassment at the Cotton Bowl behind them and figure things out in a hurry. It may seem like all hope is lost, but this team has a lot to play for still. Building a foundation in the SEC, keeping top recruits bought in, and notching a few big wins down the stretch is incredibly important. South Carolina has been a solid, but inconsistent team, all season long. The Gamecocks suffered a beat down against Ole Miss but nearly knocked off Alabama last Saturday — it’s hard to know which version of the team is going to show up. LaNorris Sellers has thrown an interception in every appearance except the first game of the season, and Oklahoma will have to force a turnover or two to win. The offense can’t be fixed in a week, but generating any positive momentum will be key. I like the Sooners in a bounce back spot when everyone is counting them out.

Final: Oklahoma 23, South Carolina 16

Randall Sweet

While the Sooners' offense should at least get in the end zone this week against South Carolina, OU has looked lost on that side of the ball for most of the season. With an impressive Gamecocks' pass rush coming to Norman, Michael Hawkins Jr. will likely be under pressure throughout the contest, especially with Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line still struggling to make an impact at the line of scrimmage. Even another decent performance from an Oklahoma defense that could start to wear down may not be enough to save the Sooners from defeat on their home field this week if Littrell's unit doesn't improve.

Final: South Carolina 23, Oklahoma 17

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football