Oklahoma Starting 11: Cornerback Woodi Washington

SI Sooners Examines OU's Best and Brightest Players on the 2022 Roster Heading Into Spring Practice. Today: No. 4, Woodi Washington.

Woodi Washington returns looking to put it all together in 2022 at Oklahoma.

The Murfreesboro, TN, product was OU’s best corner last year when healthy, and was a big reason for the improved defensive play that bookended the season for the Sooners.

In six games of action last year, Washington picked off two passes, while getting credited for another two passes defended and 27 tackles overall.

His presence was especially felt in Bedlam, as his pair of interceptions helped Oklahoma build a 33-24 third quarter lead against the Cowboys in Stillwater.

Oklahoma Starting 11

Unfortunately for Washington, an injury saw him miss half of the season and derailed what was on track to be a breakout campaign for the young corner.

Now, with a renewed energy on the defensive side of the ball, Washington has an opportunity to make another leap and become a top corner under the tutelage of new cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

Valai only joined the OU staff in January, but he said he’s already impressed with the work ethic and desire to get better that Washington has displayed around the facility.

“Work is his number one thing,” Valai said during his introductory press conference earlier this month. “He’s an uncommon man with an uncommon mindset. He’s always asking questions.

“He’ll call me at night to go over the playbook. He’s always asking.”

Washington flashed his potential in 2020, as he laid down a marker as one of the most consistent corners on the team.

Across 10 games in 2020, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound corner finished the year with 44 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

As Washington and D.J. Graham emerged at the start of 2021, the young duo appeared to be primed to lock out opposing wide receivers for years to come.

Back healthy in 2022, Washington appears to be impacting his team in another area off the field — his leadership.

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports Pool photo / Josh Gateley

“You can tell he’s really and really passionate about what he wants to accomplish in life,” Valai said. “He’s not a guy who is gonna waste the opportunity he has. He’s been awesome for me.

“That’s why I see him as a leader. Leaders lead from the front while the bosses are in the back.”

There is plenty of talent behind Washington, but much of it is unproven headed into spring football.

The Sooners added talented freshmen in Gentry Williams and Jayden Rowe in the 2022 recruiting class, and Louisville transfer Kani Walker arrives in Norman with little on-field experience.

Joshua Eaton is also still on campus fighting for snaps entering his junior season, as he spent most of his first two years buried on the depth chart behind experienced playmakers on the outside.

If Washington can continue to set an example and lead the younger guys, his impact on the OU secondary could be felt well after his time in Norman comes to a close.

But for now, Washington has a chance to raise his game this spring and become one of the premiere corners in the country, something which would be a huge boost to the Sooner defense as they transition to Brent Venables’ system.

“My man Woodi (has) been awesome with his mindset and his mentality and who he is as a man,” Valai said. “To me, this (cornerbacks) room is really special and I can't wait. Told those guys don't play the chip on your shoulder, play with a bag on your shoulder. Have that mindset to go prove your worth.

“So they're excited. And I can't wait either.”

