Class of 2027 Wide Receiver ‘Excited’ to Visit Oklahoma After Receiving Offer

When Kyron Brown received a text from Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones on Feb. 20, he didn’t hesitate.

Brown immediately called Jones, who proceeded to offer him a scholarship to play at Oklahoma.

“I called him ASAP,” Brown told Sooners On SI.

A native of Amarillo, TX, Brown is listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds. He is an unranked prospect, per On3, and he didn’t have a profile on 247Sports until OU offered him.

But it’s unsurprising that Oklahoma — and several other major programs — have pursued him, considering his production at the high school level.

During his junior year at Palo Duro High School, Brown logged 637 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, helping the Dons win their first district championship in 20 years.

Brown also qualified for the UIL 5A Track and Field State Championships, recording a time of 14.2 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. The multi-sport athlete qualified for regionals in the 300-meter hurdles as well.

In addition to his football and track excellence, Brown is a combo guard and forward for Palo Duro’s varsity basketball team.

Prior to receiving the OU offer, Brown earned offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas State and Abilene Christian. In the week since hearing from Jones, Brown has collected new offers from Syracuse and UTEP.

Though Brown hasn’t held his Oklahoma offer for long, he admitted that the program’s track record with wide receivers stands out to him.

“People talk all the time about Oklahoma wide receivers’ speed and physicality, two of my best perks,” Brown said. “Oklahoma is full of dog-minded dudes who use their speed as an advantage like Isaiah Satenga.”

Brown said that he will take an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on March 26. He also said that he plans to look into an official visit “very soon.”

The wideout prospect looks forward to continuing to build rapport with Jones.

“He is a very up-front, intense coach, and that's what I’m looking for in a coach and a mentor,” Brown said.

Brown is also eager to develop a relationship with OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Arbuckle hails from Canadian, TX, which is also located in the Texas Panhandle.

"It's always nice to have coaches who understand your upbringing on a more personal level because they’ve been there,” Brown said. “I'm excited to connect with him more.”

So far, Oklahoma has earned commitments from two Class of 2027 wide receivers: Demare Dezeurn and Tra’Von Hall.

Dezeurn is a consensus 4-star recruit from California ranked as the nation’s No. 134 overall prospect by 247Sports. Hall is a Tuscaloosa, AL, native who is graded as a 3-star recruit by all major recruiting networks.

With 13 pledges, the Sooners’ 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and Rivals. Of OU’s 13 commits, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports.