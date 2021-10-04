Big 12 Delays Oklahoma-TCU Kickoff Time

The Sooners and the Horned Frogs will battle at either 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 16 with the game being broadcast on either FOX or ABC.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 5-0 after knocking off the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, KS over the weekend and have now turned their attention to the annual collision with the hated Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

After the Sooners take the trip down to Dallas and the Texas State Fair, they will return to home soil for a battle with the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 16.

For that contest, we now know it will either be an 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on either FOX or ABC. The final decision on the time will be made after Saturday's games are completed.

Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields vs TCU in 2020 Ty Russell / OU Athletics

The matchup will be the 22nd all-time meeting between Oklahoma and TCU with the Sooners having won 16 of the first 21 editions of the game including each of the last seven since Lincoln Riley came to Norman.

The Horned Frogs currently sit at 2-2 on the season after falling at home to the Longhorns over the weekend. Next up for Gary Patterson’s bunch will be a trip to Lubbock, TX on Saturday night against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT.

As for Oklahoma, the attention will first be on the Cotton Bowl and the matchup with Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT. ABC will broadcast the action from Dallas.

