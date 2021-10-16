Oklahoma-TCU Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' prime time contest against TCU.

NORMAN — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Texas game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

6:40 p.m.

Last player out of the tunnel: Caleb Williams. The true freshman fashionably late to his debut as the starter. One of a kind.

— RC

6:39 p.m.

We must remember that although Caleb Williams was announced as the Sooners' starting QB, Spencer Rattler is still a team captain. He's heading out to midfield now for the pregame coin toss.

— JH

6:37 p.m.

Here we go.

Caleb Williams announced as the starting quarterback on the video board ahead of the game, and predictably GFOMS erupted. Not quite OU half of the Cotton Bowl last week loud, but it was electric.

Student section looks ready to come unglued. "Caleb! Caleb! Caleb!" chants persisted for about 30 seconds after the announcement.

Now we can football.

— RC

6:28 p.m.

Press box PA says Lincoln Riley has announced tonight's starting QB will be Caleb Williams.

We are not at all surprised.

— JH

6:06 p.m.

Can officially confirm that star TCU running back Zach Evans will be out. He's made his way to the field in street clothes. Major blow for the Horned Frogs.

— RC

6:02 p.m.

It looks like the entire TCU team is out on the field… but I don’t see running back Zach Evans. He was listed as questionable ahead of this game. Would be a major development.

— RC

5:58 p.m.

Defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam has played well this year as a true freshman, but he's not suited out tonight.

— JH

5:51 p.m.

This wouldn’t be the first time the pregame snap pairings have been shifted to hide the starter, but Spencer Rattler is indeed taking snaps from center Andrew Raym and Caleb Williams is taking snaps from Robert Congel.

— RC

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

5:49 p.m.

BREAKING NEWS: Spencer Rattler has not entered the transfer portal. In fact, it appears he's suited out for tonight's game against the Horned Frogs.

I'm being a little silly, of course, but so many "I heard he quit" posts this week. Come on.

He is, in fact, in full uniform and throwing footballs in pregame warmups.

As expected.

— JH

5:43 p.m.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is dressed and running through warmups. Doesn’t look too limited, but not really having to exert himself much. The QB was listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest.

— RC

5:30 p.m.

No Jalen Redmond in warmups with the defensive linemen. I don't see him at all yet.

— JH

5:21 p.m.

Add Delarrin Turner-Yell to the list of players in street clothes.

— RC

5:17 p.m.

Defensive backs Jeremiah Criddell and Woodi Washington are both in street clothes for warmups.

— RC

5:00 p.m.

About 90 minutes to kickoff at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickers are warming up. A perfectly temperate night. A lot of questions to be answered tonight.

My first one is: Will Woodi Washington and Theo Wease finally play? My gut tells me they will.

— JH

4:52 p.m.

Bounced around a few tailgates ahead of the game and fans seem incredibly optimistic about the Caleb Williams era starting today.

Totally different feel from before the West Virginia game when people seemed very frustrated with the offense.

— RC