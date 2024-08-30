All Sooners

Oklahoma-Temple Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet offer their real-time observations from the No. 16-ranked Sooners' 2024 season-opener against the Temple Owls.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover, Randall Sweet

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables walks with his team before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables walks with his team before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout today's season opener against the Temple Owls. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

6:19 p.m.

Only two subs to start the second drive for the defense. 

Kobie McKinize stepped on for Kip Lewis, and Da’Jon Terry is on for Jayden Jackson. 

— RC

6:18 p.m.

The tight end room is back in a big way in 2024. 

It was Sharp who caught Arnold’s excellent pass, but Jake Roberts was also rolling on the wheel route. Health ravaged Joe Jon Finley’s unit a year ago, but even without those there’s just a lot more talent in the room in 2024. 

— RC

6:14 p.m.

TE Bauer Sharp with the Sooners’ first touchdown of the year, a 14-yard catch from Jackson Arnold after a short fourth-down run by Gavin Sawchuk. 

FSU transfer Tyler Keltner kicks the PAT, and he’s a perfect 132-of-132 in his career.

Sooners lead it 7-0, 11:17 in the first.

— JH

6:11 p.m.

SEC officials stop things for a spot review, though I thought Arnold picked up the first down on the ground. 

First two plays from scrimmage for OU’s offense will likely be a big piece of the 2024 offense — get the ball to Burks in the backfield, chuck it deep to Jalil Farooq. 

Back to action, after review Arnold was ruled to be down for fourth-and-1.

— RC 

6:09 p.m.

A reverse to Deion Burks opens the game, and a corner route to Jalil Farooq for 47 yards is the second play.

I think Sooner Nation is going to like Seth Littrell.

— JH

6:09 p.m.

Oklahoma’s starters on offense:

Sexton - Hatchett - Hickman - Nwaiwu - Sexton

Thompson - Farooq - Sharp - Burks 

Arnold - Sawchuk 

— RC 

6:07 p.m.

Gotta admit, I thought the whole “Woodi Washington chasing positions and/or is a backup now” narrative was subterfuge.

But there they are, Dez Malone and Kani Walker, starting at cornerback in the season opener.

Washington is on the sideline.

— JH

6:07 p.m.

Oklahoma’s starters on defense:

Thomas - Williams - Jackson - Downs 

Stutsman - Lewis

Walker - Dolby - Bowman - Bowen - Malone 

— RC 

6:02 p.m.

Baker Mayfield narrated the pregame hype video and the crowd just lost their mind.

So much so that I believe an “SEC! SEC! SEC!” chant just broke out.

Temple wins the toss and takes the kickoff. This Oklahoma defense takes the field first in 2024.

Greg Sankey must be so proud.

— JH 

5:53 p.m.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is in the house. And is taking pictures.

— JH

5:45 p.m.

Randall says Makari Vickers is also in street clothes on the sideline today. Brent Venables said his discpline would be handled internally, but Vickers very well could be serving a suspension for a DUI arrest in June. He also may be sitting out with a minor camp injury.

— JH

5:44 p.m.

LB Dasan McCullough is still rolling around with a protective boot on his left foot. He is in street clothes and is definitely out tonight.

— JH

5:42 p.m.

The team is back in the locker room, band is about to take the field. College football is so back in Oklahoma. 

— RC 

5:29 p.m.

With RT Jake Taylor apparently still nursing a preseason injury (it's believed to be relatively minor), starting LT Michael Tarquin seems to have shifted to the right tackle while starting left guard Jacob Sexton seems to have kicked out to left tackle. That puts Geirean Hatchett at left guard.

— JH

5:13 p.m.

Finally, a little clarity on the Sooners’ center position beyond Sunday’s depth chart release:

Branson Hickman is firing pregame snaps to Jackson Arnold, Geirean Hatchett is snapping to backup QB Michael Hawkins, and Josh Bates is snapping to third-team QB Casey Thompson.

So there’s that.

— JH

5:11 p.m.

4:50 p.m.

Finally, it's here. All the talk is over as the No. 16-ranked Sooners kick off their third season under Brent Venables and the program's first in the SEC.

There are some new game day bells and whistles, including a new route for the Walk of Champions pregame. Those will be on full display all night along with Jackson Arnold, who is making his home debut, and OU's pair of new coordinators.
— RC 

