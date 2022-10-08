Oklahoma-Texas GameDay: X-Factors

John Hoover: Discipline

That’s a broad term to define the broad spectrum of problems Oklahoma has created for itself over the last two games. OU needs to show discipline when things are going against them. That didn’t happen last week at TCU, and the game got out of hand early. OU needs to show discipline to play within the rules. That didn’t happen against TCU or Kansas State, and the result was a combined 18 penalties for 167 yards. OU needs to show discipline in pass coverage — trust the coaches and run the play that’s called — or the result will look a lot like last week in Fort Worth. Momentum will shift. Tempers will flare. Texas will complete some passes. But showing composure, poise and discipline when those things happen will allow the Sooners to hang in this despite being installed as a 9-point underdog.

Drake Stoops BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Chapman: Turnovers

Coughing the football up hasn’t been a problem this season for the OU offense, but it could be the final nail in the coffin on Saturday. Texas has won the turnover battle seven of the last eight meetings, but this time the Sooners won’t have a Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts or Caleb Williams to make plays offensively and bail them out. Oklahoma cannot afford to give this Longhorn offense extra chances to exploit what has been a bad defense over the past two weeks if it hopes to spring the upset. And if OU can come up with another big play or two on special teams and force Quinn Ewers into a few mistakes in just his third collegiate start, the Sooners may be able to turn the tide and keep the ball on the ground.

Marvin Mims BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Callaway: Time of Possession

Oklahoma isn't particularly used to being this level of an underdog — especially in Big 12 play. Not often do the Sooners enter a game knowing they have to pull out all the stops to win it, but that is the case on Saturday. If Dillon Gabriel is a no-go, Oklahoma has to be able to control the clock and limit the number of possessions in this game. It has been well-documented how the Jeff Lebby offensive system has put OU in a bind this season at times in regards to time of possession. That cannot happen in this game. Trying to outscore the Longhorns, assuming Gabriel is out, isn't going to work. The Sooners' ability to run the football and keep the Texas offense off the field as much as possible could very well wind up being the difference in Oklahoma keeping this game close to the end or the Longhorns running away with it.

Eric Gray BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ross Lovelace: Momentum

It’s the Red River Rivalry, the game can get away from you in a hurry. The crowd can factor into this game so much, and last year’s matchup was just a prime example. It seemed as if Oklahoma’s crowd willed it back into the game in the second half. The Sooners have given up plenty of big plays so far this season, which would be costly at the Cotton Bowl. If the Texas crowd gets into it early, especially if the Sooners don’t have Dillon Gabriel throwing the ball, it could be trouble. Just one big play will completely change the momentum of the game, making it even more important that Oklahoma plays with discipline. The defense can’t afford any more coverage busts.