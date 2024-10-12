Oklahoma-Texas: LIVE In-Game Observations
DALLAS — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Cotton Bowl Stadium throughout Saturday's Week 7 matchup between Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
1:13 p.m.
You guys may have heard me make reference to this being my 21st straight Red River Rivalry game to cover. Started in 2004.
So here’s a couple of observations:
This year’s fairgrounds and stadium security is the tightest I’ve ever seen it. I like feeling safe in a stadium, but this is something else.
Second, the state fair lines — for coupons, for food, even a few rides — are the longest I’ve ever seen before the game. No pregame corndogs. Who’s got that much time?
And third, this is either the hottest or second-hottest pregame I can remember. I don’t recall what year it was, but I do remember a game that was well north of 90 degrees. Today, it’s currently 89 and heading toward 93.
At this point, I’m just looking forward to kickoff.
— JH
1:00 p.m.
The teams have arrived, and of course Danny Stutsman is wearing a gold Horns Down chain.
— JH