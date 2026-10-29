In 2024, both South Carolina and Oklahoma stumbled into a mid-season matchup in Norman, one that may have had cosmic implications beyond the understanding of anyone who bore witness.

There was little attention paid when the two schools met for the first time in history. Both had lost multiple games already. The Gamecocks were 3-3, losers of two straight, while the Sooners were thrashed by their rival Texas 34-3 the week prior and had lost their inaugural SEC game to Tennessee.

Within actual minutes, OU was out of the game thanks to three turnovers, two of which were returned for scores. The game began so comically that it may have ruptured the timeline of both teams into a new, undiscovered plane.

Two years later, those very same cosmic forces have conspired to return the two programs back to a similar fork-in-the-road portion of their schedules to set the timeline right. Hooke's law demands a do-over to either justify the Gamecocks' victory or provide Brent Venables and company with evidence that

What is Hooke's law? The empirical law states that the force needed to extend or compress a spring is directly proportional to the distance it is stretched or compressed, provided the material does not exceed its elastic limit.

The 2024 rupture caused by Oklahoma's aberrant turnovers had exceeded the elastic limit. The timeline was temporarily deformed. Fortunately for the Sooners, the fact that the cosmos has thought to bring both programs back to Norman in a game of similar implication is evidence that the displacement stayed within the elastic limit.

Following South Carolina's win in 2024, they rebounded from three early-season losses to run the table and finish 9-3, while Oklahoma further stumbled into Venables' second six-win season.

To further the ruptured timeline notion, South Carolina and OU flip-flopped the following seasons. Shane Beamer's squad fell well short of their preseason expectations, which began with their 35-9 win in 2024. The Gamecocks finished 4-8, while Oklahoma soared to a 10-3 season and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Now, both schools find themselves trying to dig themselves out of early holes in order to meet some form of their preseason expectations. Saturday's game is the pivot point for which both teams will need to play their part in order to realign the timeline.

South Carolina lost three straight earlier this year, including two against common opponents Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Gamecocks did face a healthy Kamario Taylor when they fell to the Bulldogs, however. South Carolina has since rebounded and won two straight, including a road win against then-No. 16 Florida.

Venables and OU have been stuck in a win-loss-win-loss cycle dating back to last season's regular-season finale against LSU. Should Oklahoma end that trend on the positive side, their pathway sets up similarly to the one South Carolina enjoyed following their win in Norman two years ago.

The phenomenon found itself back in Norman between the two programs. The winner of this game could very well set themselves up for success that seemed unrealistic a month ago, while the loser will abandon any and all hope of playing for something grander.

Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Seth Littrell hugs Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Can Venables and Oklahoma correct the timeline? Or will the Gamecocks prove that 2024 was indicative of what should have happened?

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