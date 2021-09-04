September 4, 2021
Oklahoma-Tulane Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' season-opener against Tulane.
The live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest between Oklahoma and Tulane.

(10:18 a.m.) 

The Sooners have taken the field for warm ups and some news is already filtering its way out. 

Gabe Ikard has reported that Drake Stoops and Jordan Kelly will be absent from today's contest. 

Ikard also listed the first starting offensive line grouping of the season, with Anton Harrison starting at left tackle, Marquis Hayes at left guard, Arizona transfer Robert Congel at center, Chris Murray at right guard and Tyrese Robinson at right tackle. 

