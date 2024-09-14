All Sooners

Oklahoma-Tulane Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Randall Sweet and Dekota Gregory offer their real-time observations as the No. 15-ranked Sooners host the Tulane Green Wave.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables arrives before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables arrives before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday's Week 3 matchup between Oklahoma and the Tulane Green Wave. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

1:07 p.m.

Wide receiver Nic Anderson is doing some very preliminary warm-ups alongside his teammates. That probably beat the alternative, but it’s still a little too soon to tell if he’ll suit up today. We’re about 90 minutes from kickoff.

— JH

12:47 p.m.

A couple other players we’ll keep an eye on in the pregame:

Cheetah/nickel Kendel Dolby might be listed as questionable if this was an SEC opponent. He’s currently listed alone at the top of the depth chart. If he’s limited, look for more snaps from Sammy Omosigho.

Peyton Bowen was working on what looked like a sore hamstring last week, and ultimately gave way to Robert Spears-Jennings, who played great against Houston. Nice change of pace from recent years for OU to have multiple defensive backs who can not only play but stand out.

Jalil Farooq is still listed as a kickoff return guy, so probably shouldn’t look too closely at the depth chart.

One change the coaches made for sure on today’s depth chart: right guard Geirean Hatchett, who has biceps surgery and is out for the season, is no longer listed. He’s been replaced as Febechi Nwaiwu’s backup by freshman Eddy Pierre-Louis, who’s also the backup to Jacob Sexton and Heath Ozaeta on the left side. Freshman Eugene Brooks is the No. 3 right guard.

— JH

12:39 p.m.

There’s no real clarity on the Sooners’ three big question marks on today’s official depth chart.

At right tackle, it’s Jake Taylor OR Spencer Brown. At center, it’s Branson Hickman OR Joshua Bates. And at wide receiver, it’s Brenen Thompson OR Nic Anderson.

We pretty much knew all that on Monday.

— JH

Ryan Chapman

